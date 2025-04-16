Are you even a street food lover if you don't like momos? From steamed to pan-fried, veg to non-veg, momos are every foodie's go-to snack. But in the era of food fusions, this beloved dish has seen some truly bizarre twists. You've probably come across fruit momos, momo omelettes, and even dry fruit momos. And now, joining the list are chocolate momos. Yes, you read that right. A video making the rounds on Instagram shows a street vendor whipping up this unusual creation. It starts with a dollop of butter in a pan, followed by some milk chocolate bars.

Next comes a splash of chocolate syrup. The vendor then adds a bit of water, stirring the mixture into a smooth, creamy consistency. Meanwhile, momos are deep-fried in a wok. Once crispy, they're dunked into the chocolate sauce until fully coated. For plating, the vendor places the gooey momos on a paper plate, garnishes them with Cadbury Gems and KitKat pieces, and finishes with an extra drizzle of chocolate syrup on top. According to the post's caption, these chocolate momos are available in Vivek Vihar, Delhi, priced at Rs 300.

You can watch the full video below:

The video has now crossed 9 million views on Instagram - but not everyone's impressed. In fact, OG momo lovers are downright horrified, and the comments section is filled with dramatic (and hilarious) reactions. Check out some of the best ones below:

A user wrote, "Iske liye narak mein alag se saza hai. [There is a special punishment in hell for this.]"

Another one added, "Na customer aate hain, na sharam. [Neither do customers come, nor is there any shame.]"

Another comment read, “Aisa hi kuch na dikh jaye iska darr tha… aur woh darr sach ho gaya. [I was afraid something like this might show up… and that fear came true.]"

"This is called your worst nightmare coming to life. Enough Insta for today," commented a momo lover.

There were many comments like "justice for momos” and “RIP momos". Safe to say, this fusion experiment did not go down well with the momo lovers. What do you think of these chocolate momos? Will you try them out? Tell us in the comments below!