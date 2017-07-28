A Look Into How the Mubarakan Actress Athiya Shetty Balances Her Love for Food and Fitness

She created ripples in Bollywood with her entry, alongside Sooraj Pancholi, in the film Hero. Her second film called Mubarakan is releasing today, and so Athiya Shetty is oozing in confidence and style, and has already made a special place in the hearts of movie buffs. Mubarakan also stars Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles, and the trailer has impressed several millions out there already. Fans also can't stop going gaga over Athiya's fitness, daughter of actor and fitness icon Sunil Shetty.

Athiya is gradually following the footsteps of her father to be the newest fitness icon of this generation. Athiya Shetty has taken up Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training to stay in shape. The actress believes that her new training has made her stronger, disciplined and helps her cut down stress and focus better. In one of the recent interviews she also called the training her "highlight of the day".

The actress is up by 6 every morning to train for the day. Athiya does a lot of weight training because she feels it's necessary for her body type, but also keeps reinventing exercises time to time to keep monotony at bay.

Athiya is blessed with great metabolism, and has never tried extreme diets. A big foodie at heart, she thinks it's essential to have a proper exercise routine in place. Athiya believes fitness is the perfect balance between mind and body, and diet and training. Thanks to her social media account, we've been getting the glimpse of how she is keeping the balance.

Athiya does weight training five times in a week. Her selfie with the intense weights and those toned abs are quite the testimony

The Shettys are a family that not only stay together but also train together. That's her training with her brother Ahan Shetty.