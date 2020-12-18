SEARCH
11 Best Celebrity Food Moments Of 2020 That Left Us Amazed

Year Ender 2020: Looking back on this year, there were a number of celebrities who tried their hands at cooking new dishes and embracing new diets.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 18, 2020 18:54 IST

Highlights
  • 2020 was the year everyone started cooking at home
  • Celebrities too hopped onto the bandwagon of home cooking
  • A few also made the switch to a healthier diet

The year 2020 brought out chefs and bakers from within us. From Paneer Biryani to Chilli Chicken - we were cooking everything and we were making it all at home. The trend of homemade food came back into vogue, and a number of celebrities too hopped on the bandwagon. From Shilpa Shetty to Sonam Kapoor and to Anushka Sharma, we saw countless Bollywood celebrities try their hands at cooking, baking and even growing their own produce in kitchen gardens. Some celebrities gave up meat, while others gave up dairy. We have summed up the year, with a recap of some of the best celebrity food moments of 2020.

Here Are 11 Best Celebrity Food Moments Of 2020:

1. Deepika Padukone

From Thai curry to Souffle, Deepika Padukone tried her hands at cooking a number of delightful dishes while at home. "COOK.EAT.SLEEP.REPEAT," she aptly captioned her post.

A post shared by Mastani (@deepikapadukone)

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

After making a successful Instagram debut in 2020, she delighted us with lots of foodie posts on social media. Our favourite was her devouring a decadent chocolate cake, which was coincidentally made by sister Karisma Kapoor.

3. Malaika Arora

Besan Laddoo to immunity-boosting Kadhas and more - there was nothing that Malaika Arora didn't cook in 2020. She also made the switch to a healthier vegan diet this year, as she explained in her Instagram post which featured her eating healthy Zucchini noodles.

4. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was all about eating healthy, gluten-free and vegan food. However, this did not stop her from letting her hair down to indulge in a Sunday binge every now and then. Hot rasgullas was our favourite of her numerous binges!

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt hopped on to the baking bandwagon, baking with sister Shaheen Bhatt while at home, making some of the most viral recipes of 2020 - chocolate cake and banana bread.

6. Sonam Kapoor

Another celebrity who tried her hands at baking would be Sonam Kapoor. She whipped up salads and cakes with equal ease - and also gave us a sneak peek into her well-organised kitchen cabinet.

7. Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor's culinary experiments had a tryst with a plethora of delicious dishes. Fresh homegrown ingredients, family recipes and multiple cuisines were what she tried her hands on.

8. Bhumi Pednekar

A self-confessed food-lover, Bhumi Pednekar did not think twice before switching to a vegetarian diet in lockdown. She explained in her Instagram post that she had given up meat to do her bit for the planet and the environment.

9. Taapsee Pannu

Rigorous training and strict diet still looked good on Taapsee Pannu! The actor shared her all-natural drink and food remedies for immunity and strength.

10. Twinkle Khanna

The writer and a 'perfectly imperfect' mother of two did not shy away from showing some simple and sweet dishes she whipped up for her children.

11. Sara Ali Khan

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Chai-lovers showered praise on Sara Ali Khan's picture - featuring a cup of tea, a cosy red shawl and the setting winter sun as a backdrop.



