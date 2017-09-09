Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: 10 Fitness Tips He Follows to Stay Lean and Healthy

Highlights Akshay Kumar is ringing in his 50th year today

He is, undeniably, one of the fittest actors in Bollywood

The Khiladi of B-Town has been a fitness idol for most of us

Akshay Kumar is ringing in his 50th year today, but he doesn’t look his age at all. He is, undeniably, one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The ‘Khiladi’ of B-Town has been a fitness idol for most of us – always inspiring us with his lean and muscular look. The martial arts expert has just won a lot of praise and accolades for his latest release Toilet- Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar and is now all set to come up with another flick with a social message - Padman. As he celebrates his birthday today, let us dig in to what keeps him so fit even at 50.





Akshay Kumar’s Fitness Regime





Akshay Kumar has been a fitness freak since the very beginning of his career in 1990s. Akshay doesn’t believe in exercising in a set way as it becomes boring and monotonous, hence he is not a big fan of gyming. He believes in staying fit the natural way, along with following a strict and disciplined schedule. He loves making his work outs a lot more adventurous and fun by playing basketball, practicing kick-boxing, practicing yoga, swimming and lots of martial arts. He believes in not sticking to just one routine and try variations amidst nature. He does not work out for more than 45 minutes to one hour five to six times a week.



Akshay Kumar’s Fitness Rule Book





Akshay Kumar has always shared that it is not just exercise, but also a healthy diet that keeps him fit. Here are some rules that he follows to stay in shape.



1. Never eat after 6:30 P.M. It is important to give rest to your stomach. Food takes 4-5 hours to digest and so it is best to eat early so that your body can finish digesting the food and kick start again in the morning.



2. Don’t believe in protein shakes, as it may have side effects in the long run.



3. Sleep early and start your morning as early as possible but don’t overexert your body.



4. Control your sugar and salt intake; the lesser you take, the healthier you are.



5. Try and meditate for at least half an hour, so as to get some peace of mind. Meditation also helps in reducing stress levels.



6. Always keep a container full of nuts and fruits with you. So, if you feel hungry, you know what to turn to.



7. Drink a lot of water; at least 4-5 liters daily.



8. Try keeping your metabolism rate high by eating healthy and half of your fitness and weight problems will be solved. Generally, he eats a bowl full of fresh fruits after his lunch and only eats green salads and soups for dinner as they are easy to digest.



9. Don’t overeat as you expand your stomach’s capacity to fill in more food. Try eating less that your gut gets used to small portions.



10. If you cannot exercise, just take a quick walk for about 15-20 minutes every day to ensure some physical activity.



These handy tips and small lifestyle changes can help anyone looking to lose weight and become fit. We wish Akshay Kumar a very happy birthday and hope he has many successful endeavors in the future.