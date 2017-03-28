NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Navratri 2017: 8 Best Restaurant Deals You Can Explore in Delhi-NCR

   |  Updated: March 28, 2017 18:19 IST

Planning to go vegetarian and observe the Navratra fasts? We have some great news for you. Keeping the fasts may become a tad monotonous when you're eating the same things day in and day out, but not anymore, especially when your favourite restaurants in Delhi-NCR are offering delicious and wholesome Navratri thalis that can cater to your fasting needs. Here are eight great restaurant deals you must explore if you'e looking to enjoy a feast while fasting. 

1.’Bawa Goes Green’ at SodaBottleOpenerWala

Your favourite Parsi food joint is going green this Navratris, and you wouldn’t want to miss their specially designed 3-course Vrat meal. This special vegetarian menu includes your favourite fast delicacies like Sabudana Papad, Kera Na Cutlets, Aloo Sabzi, Kuttu Atta Puri, Vrat ke Chawal and Sabudana Kheer. You can also order these dishes a la carte.

(Also read: Navratri Special - Feasting and Fasting the Healthy Way)
 
navratri
 
Date:28th March to 5th April 2017
​Time: 12 pm onwards
​Cost Per Person​: Rs ​450 + taxes
​Venue: Gurgaon: CyberHub, Shop no. 3, Near Building no. 8, DLF Cyber City, PhaseII, Gurgaon and New Delhi: 73, Khan Market, New Delhi
Noida: F - 454 & 455, 3rd Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector - 18, Noida – 201301, Ph No: 01202595107

2. ‘Navratra Thali’ at Chor Bizarre, Bikaner House

Has your entire family resolved to keep the fasts this Navratri? Make it special by heading out to Chor Bizzare and enjoying a lavish Navratri thali. They've used signature Vrat ingredients like sweet potato, sago, buckwheat flour, paneer,arbi and fruits to present some mouth-watering dishes. 

(Also read: The Significance of 9 Nights of Festivities​)
 
navratri
 
Date: 28th March to 5th April
Time: 8 pm onwards
Cost: Rs. 850+ taxes
Venue: Chor Bizarre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road,New Delhi – 110011
Contact: 099106 01574

3. 'Navratri Delights' at Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill is making sure you have the best Navratri feast this fasting season. They are serving an array of authentic and delicious food curated specially for your fasting diet. While regular favourites like Rajgira ki Puri, Samak ka Pulao and Makhane ki Kheer make for a prominent spot in the nine-day special menu, offbeat delicacies like Kacche Kele ki Tikki, Dahi Wale Aloo, and Khatta Meetha Kaddu are sure to treat your fasting taste buds.

 
navratra thali at punjab grill

Date: 28th March – 9th April
Time: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Venue: Punjab Grill, Select CityWalk Mall, Saket
Contact: 01141572977

4. ‘Navratri at Courtyard’ By Marriot Gurugram Downtown

The vegetarian array here is not only sumptuous but also satvik and seasonal to help you detox.
The menu has been prepared in a way to promote calmness and purity which is the entire idea behind the Navratri fasts.

(Also read: 8 Fasting Rules You Should be Following)
 
navratra thali

Date: 28th March – 5 April 2017
Time:Lunch: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm,Dinner: 3:30 pm – 11:30 pm
Venue: Downtown Kitchen & Bar, Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown, Plot no B, 27, Sector Road, Block B, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 27, Gurugram
Cost: Lunch: 899 ++,Dinner: 1099++
Contact:  9717015950 / +91 124 488 8444 / Ext 8245

5. The Vegetarian Special Menu at Guppy by Ai

This Navratri, Guppy by Ai has curated a special menu so that you don’t have to compromise. Treat yourself to a flavourful meal, and explore many appetizing and healthy dishes from the menu
 
guppy

Date: 28th  March to 5th April
Time: Lunch 12pm to 3.30pm, Dinner 7pm to 12.30am
Venue: Guppy, 28, Main Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi - 03
Contact: 011 24690005/6, +91 9650185005

6. Navratra Food Fest at Sattvik

Head to Sattvik for a delectable Navratri Special Menu with interesting dishes ranging from Masaledaar Chaach and Saboodana Papad to Kuttu ki Papdi Chaat and Makhane ki Kheer

(Also read:  Sabudana, the Healthy Carb and How to Cook it)
sattvik restaurant

Date:28th March to 4th April 2017
Time:12 Noon to 11 p.m
Venue: Sattvik, Select CityWalk. S-5, second floor, Saket
Contact: 01133106084

7. Naivedyam Special Navratra Menu

Your favourite South Indian menu at Naivedyam gets a special twist. Binge on Kuttu Dosa, Samak, Samak Rice Upma, Sabudana Vadai, Sabudana Payasam and Banana Chips.
 
naivedyam

Date:28th March to 4th March
Time:11 a.m to 11 p.m
Venue: H-1A/17, 1st Floor, Near Fortis Hospital & Ginger Hotel, Sector 63, Noida
Contact: 01204223608

8. Navratri Special Buffet at The Vapour Grill, Gurugram

Chutney Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Chat, Jimikand ki Glawti, Kuttu ki Poori, Samak ke Pulao, Sabudaana Khichdi, Gajar ka Raita, and Kacche Kele ke Kofte, The Vapour Grill is offering some creative dishes to help break the monotony. Don't forget the Fruit Kheer and the Apple Cinnamon Halwa to sweeten your palate. 
 
vapours grill

Date: 28th March to 5th March
Time: Lunch-12 noon to 3:30 pm, Dinner-7 pm to 11 pm
Venue: SCO 13-15, 1st Floor, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon
Contact: 095998 17334
 

