Navratri 2017: 8 Best Restaurant Deals You Can Explore in Delhi-NCR

Planning to go vegetarian and observe the Navratra fasts? We have some great news for you. Keeping the fasts may become a tad monotonous when you're eating the same things day in and day out, but not anymore, especially when your favourite restaurants in Delhi-NCR are offering delicious and wholesome Navratri thalis that can cater to your fasting needs. Here are eight great restaurant deals you must explore if you'e looking to enjoy a feast while fasting.
1.’Bawa Goes Green’ at SodaBottleOpenerWala
Your favourite Parsi food joint is going green this Navratris, and you wouldn’t want to miss their specially designed 3-course Vrat meal. This special vegetarian menu includes your favourite fast delicacies like Sabudana Papad, Kera Na Cutlets, Aloo Sabzi, Kuttu Atta Puri, Vrat ke Chawal and Sabudana Kheer. You can also order these dishes a la carte.
Time: 12 pm onwards Cost Per Person: Rs 450 + taxes Venue: Gurgaon:CyberHub, Shop no. 3, Near Building no. 8, DLF Cyber City, PhaseII, Gurgaon and New Delhi: 73, Khan Market, New Delhi Noida: F - 454 & 455, 3rd Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector - 18, Noida – 201301, Ph No: 01202595107
2. ‘Navratra Thali’ at Chor Bizarre, Bikaner House
Has your entire family resolved to keep the fasts this Navratri? Make it special by heading out to Chor Bizzare and enjoying a lavish Navratri thali. They've used signature Vrat ingredients like sweet potato, sago, buckwheat flour, paneer,arbi and fruits to present some mouth-watering dishes.
Date: 28th March to 5th April Time: 8 pm onwards Cost: Rs. 850+ taxes Venue: Chor Bizarre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road,New Delhi – 110011 Contact: 099106 01574
3. 'Navratri Delights' at Punjab Grill
Punjab Grill is making sure you have the best Navratri feast this fasting season. They are serving an array of authentic and delicious food curated specially for your fasting diet. While regular favourites like Rajgira ki Puri, Samak ka Pulao and Makhane ki Kheer make for a prominent spot in the nine-day special menu, offbeat delicacies like Kacche Kele ki Tikki, Dahi Wale Aloo, and Khatta Meetha Kaddu are sure to treat your fasting taste buds.
Date: 28th March – 9th April Time: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Venue: Punjab Grill, Select CityWalk Mall, Saket Contact: 01141572977
4. ‘Navratri at Courtyard’ By Marriot Gurugram Downtown
The vegetarian array here is not only sumptuous but also satvik and seasonal to help you detox. The menu has been prepared in a way to promote calmness and purity which is the entire idea behind the Navratri fasts.
Date:28th March to 4th April 2017 Time:12 Noon to 11 p.m Venue: Sattvik, Select CityWalk. S-5, second floor, Saket Contact: 01133106084
7. Naivedyam Special Navratra Menu
Your favourite South Indian menu at Naivedyam gets a special twist. Binge on Kuttu Dosa, Samak, Samak Rice Upma, Sabudana Vadai, Sabudana Payasam and Banana Chips.
Date:28th March to 4th March Time:11 a.m to 11 p.m Venue: H-1A/17, 1st Floor, Near Fortis Hospital & Ginger Hotel, Sector 63, Noida Contact: 01204223608
8. Navratri Special Buffet at The Vapour Grill, Gurugram
Chutney Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Chat, Jimikand ki Glawti, Kuttu ki Poori, Samak ke Pulao, Sabudaana Khichdi, Gajar ka Raita, and Kacche Kele ke Kofte, The Vapour Grill is offering some creative dishes to help break the monotony. Don't forget the Fruit Kheer and the Apple Cinnamon Halwa to sweeten your palate.
Date: 28th March to 5th March Time: Lunch-12 noon to 3:30 pm, Dinner-7 pm to 11 pm Venue: SCO 13-15, 1st Floor, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon Contact: 095998 17334