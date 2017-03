Navratri 2017: 8 Best Restaurant Deals You Can Explore in Delhi-NCR

Date:28th March to 5th April 2017

Planning to go vegetarian and observe the Navratra fasts? We have some great news for you. Keeping the fasts may become a tad monotonous when you're eating the same things day in and day out, but not anymore, especially when your favourite restaurants in Delhi-NCR are offering delicious and wholesome Navratri thalis that can cater to your fasting needs. Here are eight great restaurant deals you must explore if you'e looking to enjoy a feast while fasting.Your favourite Parsi food joint is going green this Navratris, and you wouldn’t want to miss their specially designed 3-course Vrat meal. This special vegetarian menu includes your favourite fast delicacies like Sabudana Papad, Kera Na Cutlets, Aloo Sabzi, Kuttu Atta Puri, Vrat ke Chawal and S abudana Kheer . You can also order these dishes a la carte.(Also read: Navratri Special - Feasting and Fasting the Healthy Way ​Cost Per Person​: Rs ​450 + taxes​Venue: Gurgaon: CyberHub, Shop no. 3, Near Building no. 8, DLF Cyber City, PhaseII, Gurgaon and New Delhi: 73, Khan Market, New DelhiNoida: F - 454 & 455, 3rd Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector - 18, Noida – 201301, Ph No: 01202595107Has your entire family resolved to keep the fasts this Navratri? Make it special by heading out to Chor Bizzare and enjoying a lavish Navratri thali. They've used signature Vrat ingredients like sweet potato, sago, buckwheat flour, paneer,arbi and fruits to present some mouth-watering dishes.Date: 28March to 5AprilTime: 8 pm onwardsCost: Rs. 850+ taxesVenue: Chor Bizarre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road,New Delhi – 110011Contact: 099106 01574Punjab Grill is making sure you have the best Navratri feast this fasting season. They are serving an array of authentic and delicious food curated specially for your fasting diet. While regular favourites like Rajgira ki Puri, Samak ka Pulao and Makhane ki Kheer make for a prominent spot in the nine-day special menu, offbeat delicacies like Kacche Kele ki Tikki , Dahi Wale Aloo, and Khatta Meetha Kaddu are sure to treat your fasting taste buds.Date: 28March – 9AprilTime: 11:00 am – 10:00 pmVenue: Punjab Grill, Select CityWalk Mall, Saket: 01141572977The vegetarian array here is not only sumptuous but also satvik and seasonal to help you detox.The menu has been prepared in a way to promote calmness and purity which is the entire idea behind the Navratri fasts.(Also read: 8 Fasting Rules You Should be Following Date: 28th March – 5 April 2017Time:Lunch: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm,Dinner: 3:30 pm – 11:30 pmVenue: Downtown Kitchen & Bar, Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown, Plot no B, 27, Sector Road, Block B, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 27, GurugramCost: Lunch: 899 ++,Dinner: 1099++Contact: 9717015950 / +91 124 488 8444 / Ext 8245This Navratri, Guppy by Ai has curated a special menu so that you don’t have to compromise. Treat yourself to a flavourful meal, and explore many appetizing and healthy dishes from the menuDate: 28March to 5AprilTime: Lunch 12pm to 3.30pm, Dinner 7pm to 12.30amVenue: Guppy, 28, Main Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi - 03011 24690005/6, +91 9650185005Head to Sattvik for a delectable Navratri Special Menu with interesting dishes ranging from Masaledaar Chaach and Saboodana Papad to Kuttu ki Papdi Chaat and Makhane ki Kheer (Also read: Sabudana, the Healthy Carb and How to Cook it Date:28th March to 4th April 2017Time:12 Noon to 11 p.mVenue: Sattvik, Select CityWalk. S-5, second floor, SaketContact: 01133106084Your favourite South Indian menu at Naivedyam gets a special twist. Binge on Kuttu Dosa, Samak, Samak Rice Upma, Sabudana Vadai, Sabudana Payasam and Banana Chips.Date:28th March to 4th MarchTime:11 a.m to 11 p.mVenue: H-1A/17, 1st Floor, Near Fortis Hospital & Ginger Hotel, Sector 63, NoidaContact: 01204223608Chutney Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Chat, Jimikand ki Glawti, Kuttu ki Poori, Samak ke Pulao, Sabudaana Khichdi, Gajar ka Raita, and Kacche Kele ke Kofte, The Vapour Grill is offering some creative dishes to help break the monotony. Don't forget the Fruit Kheer and the Apple Cinnamon Halwa to sweeten your palate.Date: 28th March to 5th MarchTime: Lunch-12 noon to 3:30 pm, Dinner-7 pm to 11 pmVenue: SCO 13-15, 1st Floor, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon