Food is a universal symbol of love and togetherness. From swapping lunchboxes with school friends to sharing plates at social events, meals bring people together. Sometimes, they can even lead to lifelong friendships with strangers. Don't believe us? This video will change your mind. A woman named Erin Rose Jackson shared a touching video on Instagram about meeting her long-distance friend, Sue. Erin met Sue in 2023 at a random restaurant in Brooklyn. They were sitting next to each other, started talking and instantly clicked. They decided to meet again exactly one year later, on the same date and at the same time.





But wait there's a catch! Erin and Sue decided not to share any contact information. It was simply a “promise to a stranger”.





Summarising the story, Erin captioned, “A year ago we met this woman, Sue, at a restaurant and we felt like soulmates. We agreed to meet up again one year later for dinner at the same place, but we never exchanged phone numbers or personal information to contact each other. I didn't even know her last name. So today, we flew back to NYC for dinner with Sue because we promised we would, desperately hoping that she would show up, too.”

Guess what? Sue actually showed up to meet her dear friend at the same restaurant. Erin and Sue's unforgettable reunion was filled with warm hugs and joyful smiles. Erin couldn't contain her excitement after seeing her friend again. The two friends, along with their families, enjoyed what looked like delicious spring rolls served with condiments. Red wine glasses were also on the table. The video ended on a heartwarming note, with Sue and Erin making plans to meet again on June 27. So far, the video has garnered over 3 million views.

After watching the video, people shared their reactions in the comments section.





“This is the most special thing I've ever seen,” reacted a user. “This is the heartwarming story I️ needed today,” said another.





“Crying tears of joy for strangers on the internet,” wrote an individual. A person called it the “cutest thing.”





“This is very ‘Before Sunrise' of you guys,” read a comment, hinting at the popular film franchise.