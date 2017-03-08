6 Remarkable Benefits of Jackfruit Seeds

Highlights Jackfruit is the largest tree fruit in the world

Jackfruit is the largest tree fruit in the world, capable of growing big and heavy. It's packed with protein and loads of other nutrients like Vitamin B and Potassium. But, did you know that the seeds of this fruit are healthy too? These seeds are rich in thiamin and riboflavin which help in turning the food you eat into energy and keep your eyes, skin and hair healthy. The seeds also provide small amounts of minerals like zinc, iron, calcium, copper, potassium and magnesium.Jackfruit seeds contain compounds that have an antimicrobial effect, which could help prevent contamination with bacteria that cause food borne illnesses. These seeds have also been used in traditional medicine to help with digestive tract problems, although more research is necessary to verify these potential benefits.In order to avoid wrinkles on your skin take a seed of jackfruit and grind it smoothly in cold milk for some time. Apply this paste on your face regularly to keep fine lines away. This is one of the chief benefits of jackfruit seeds and is bound to give your skin a boost of youth. Jackfruit seeds are also great for your skin’s texture. Soak the seeds with some milk and honey and grind it into a fine paste. Apply this on your face evenly and let it dry completely. Wash off with lukewarm water.Also read: (5 Easy Anti Aging Tips: It's More than Just Wrinkles) Since jackfruit seeds are high in proteins and other micronutrients, they help in managing mental stress levels and various other skin diseases. Consume jackfruit seeds to keep the skin moisture levels high and your hair in good condition.Eating jackfruit seeds can give your daily nutrition an iron boost. Jackfruit seeds are a great source of iron which is a component of hemoglobin. A diet which is rich in iron eliminates the risk of anemia and other blood disorders. Iron also keeps the brain and heart healthy and strongAlso read: (No Time to Sleep? You Could Be Hampering Your Immune System) Jackfruit seeds help in maintaining good eyesight as they contain Vitamin A. Vitamin A is one of the most important nutrients for eye health and a diet rich in this vitamin helps keep night blindness at bay. Vitamin A also promotes healthy hair and prevents brittle hair.Also read: (How to Make Your Hair Soft: 5 Natural Ways) The powdered jackfruit seeds are known to give instant relief from indigestion. Sun dry the seeds first and then grind them to a powder. Store this powder for a quick, homemade remedy for indigestion. You can also consume Jackfruit seeds directly for constipation as it is a rich source of dietary fiber.Also read: (How to Reduce Bloating: 8 Tummy Shrinking Foods) Jackfruit seeds comprise high quality proteins which aids in building muscles. The proteins we get from jackfruits is free from cholesterol.Also read: (Add Protein to Every Meal to Strengthen Muscles)

