Dosa, the South Indian staple, has captured hearts across the country with its versatility and flavour. From the classic masala dosa to the innovative ragi dosa, there's a variety for every palate. Benne dosa, in particular, has gained immense popularity for its crispy, buttery goodness. While it's easily available at restaurants and cafes, many of us hesitate to make it at home, thinking it's a tedious process. But what if we told you that you can whip up a delicious benne dosa in just 15 minutes? Yes, you read that right! Masterchef Neha Deepak Shah shared a simple recipe for instant benne dosa on her Instagram page, and we're excited to share it with you. Check it out below!

Also Read: Love Dosa? Here Are 6 Signs That Say You're A True Fan

What Is Benne Dosa?

Benne dosa is a type of South Indian dosa that's popular in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. The name "benne" translates to "butter" in Kannada, and this dosa is indeed smothered in butter, which lends it a rich, crispy texture. Traditionally, it's made with a fermented batter of rice and lentils. However, this instant version uses rice flour and gram flour instead, making it easier to prepare.

What's The Texture Of Benne Dosa?

The texture of benne dosa is truly delightful! It boasts a crispy, golden-brown exterior that's slightly caramelised from the generous helping of butter, and a soft, fluffy interior that's just right. When you take a bite, the crunch of the outside gives way to the softness inside, creating a match made in heaven.

Is Benne Dosa Healthy?

Well, let's be real - benne dosa is not exactly a healthy food, thanks to all the butter and ghee involved! But, it's definitely a healthier option than some other fried or oily snacks out there. The dosa batter itself is made with fermented rice and lentils, which are good sources of protein and fibre.

What To Serve With Benne Dosa?

Benne dosa is super versatile, so you can serve it with all sorts of things. Some popular options include sambar, coconut chutney, tomato chutney, or even just plain old chutney powder. You could also try serving it with some spicy chutneys or pickles for a kick.

How To Make Instant Benne Dosa At Home | Benne Dosa Recipe

Making benne dosa at home is pretty simple. Follow these steps:

In a food processor, add rice flour, gram flour, salt, potatoes, curd, Kashmiri red chilli powder, and a little water. Grind to form a smooth batter.

Once done, divide the batter into two parts.

Just before making the dosa, add a little baking soda to it and mix well.

Spread the dosa batter on a heated tawa and spread it evenly. Make sure it's not too thin.

Spread some ghee or benne (butter) over the dosa and let it cook.

Cook it on a low flame so that it becomes nice and crisp. Flip and cook on the other side.

Serve hot with extra benne and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Also Read: Love All Things Cheese? This Instant Chilli Cheese Dosa Will Be Your New Favourite





Will you try this instant benne dosa recipe? Tell us in the comments below!