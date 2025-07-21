How much biryani is too much biryani? For biryani lovers, even the fragrance from afar is enough to spark cravings. Biryani, made with love, flavour and tradition, is believed to be much more than just a dish. This culinary masterpiece is prepared with aromatic basmati rice, tender meat or vegetables and a perfect blend of spices. Whether it is the slow-cooked Hyderabadi version, spicy Lucknowi delight, or the Kolkata-style one served with a potato, this delicacy has captured hearts around the world.





Now, what if you received a bouquet of biryani as a gift? Sounds amazing, doesn't it? In a video making the rounds on social media, a man can be seen preparing a biryani bouquet. The clip begins with him placing two wrapping papers on a basket, followed by what appear to be biryani-filled containers of two different types. This is followed by the piling up of these boxes one after the other - it seems like a true celebration of foodie love. Afterwards, he wraps them in red-coloured cellophane paper and decorates the bouquet with a red dupatta. "New in market Biryani gift," reads the caption. Take a look at the video here.

Photos Credit: Instagram/ almahirfoods

Here is how the internet reacted to this foodie bouquet:





One user said, "The best," followed by a couple of clapping emojis.





Another biryani lover wished, "May these kinds of gifts find me."





A person mentioned, "But brother Raita is left out, will you make another bouquet of it?"





Someone added, "Puri degh he bhejh dete ye plastic k dibbe me rakhna zaroori tha kya. (You could have sent the whole biryani pot, was it necessary to keep them in plastic boxes?)"





"New idea unlocked," one more user penned, followed by a series of laughing emojis.





Meanwhile, a person said, "Pack krte me hi briyani thandi ho jayegi (Biryani will get cold while packing)."





"Jaldi pahuchana kahi kharab n ho jae (Deliver it fast so that it doesn't get spoiled)," read yet another comment from a concerned food enthusiast.





We are intrigued by the concept of this viral biryani bouquet. What about you?





