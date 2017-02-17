NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  Father's High-Protein Diet May Increase The Son's Ability To Reproduce

Father's High-Protein Diet May Increase the Son's Ability to Reproduce

  Updated: February 17, 2017 11:50 IST

Highlights
  • A father's high-protein diet may increase the son's ability to reproduce
  • The study highlighted the importance of paternal environment
  • A healthy diet plays a crucial role
There are a lot of characteristics that we can blame on our genes. Hair colour, height, weight issues, skin trouble, risk of diabetes, so on and so forth. While we all wish for good genes, there are some things that are really not in our hands. You will get certain characters from your father and some from your mother. Apparently, according to research studies, it is not just genetic material that gets passed on from your parents. Their diet plays a crucial role too. A healthy diet has various repercussions that may not be evident at the moment but it shows results in the future. So from father to son, there's not just the passing on of genes but more.

A recent study done by Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, states that a father's high-protein diet may increase the son's ability to reproduce. The study which was published in the journal Biology Letters says that a father's diet can affect the son's ability to out-compete a rival's sperm after mating.



The study highlighted the importance of the paternal environment on future generations, even long time before offspring were produced, said one of the lead authors of the study, Susanne Zajitschek.

(10 Delicious and Healthy Protein Snacks to Up Your Energy Levels)

protein

The study sought to understand if the nutritional history of fathers had an effect on their sons. Experiments were carried out in the fruit fly, which shares many similar pathways and characteristics with human genes.



"Our study found that males that were raised on either high or low protein diets, but spent their adulthood on an intermediate diet, produced sons that had large differences in gene expression, which most likely contributed to the resulting differences in sperm competitiveness," Zajitschek said.



"They differed in their ability to sire offspring, with the high-protein dads producing sons who were doing much better in sperm competition, which means their sperm was more likely to win against a competitor's sperm within the female tract," Zajitschek said



Inputs from IANS



