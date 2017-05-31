How Healthy is Your Breakfast Cereal Bowl? Look Out for Hidden Sugars

Highlights Cereal boxes are nothing but processed food

They are high in sugar and refined carbohydrates

Regular consumption can lead to diabetes, heart disease and even cancer

The cereal boxes we pick from supermarket stores are processed foods too. They are high in sugar and refined carbohydrates. The ill effects of processed foods are not unknown. Regular consumption can lead to severe health issues in the future such as Type 2 diabetes mellitus, heart disease and even cancer. Artificial processing of cereals by frosting with sugar or chocolate-coating, leads to over-consumption of sugar than the recommended dietary allowance.So when you believe the advertisements and think you are eating healthy, you may be consuming more sugar than you normally would. We may keep a watch on our sugar intake but the truth is that we often forget that we consume large amounts of sugar when we are indulging in processed foods. Processed food is essentially any food that has been modified from its normal state, mainly for convenience to the consumer. That is why these are also called 'convenience foods.'

Young children are becoming obese today, which indicates that the problem of over-consumption is very real, especially among the well-to-do in India. The manufacturers are producing breakfast cereals as per the consumer's preference, but at the cost of their health. Then there is also the issue of misleading cereal boxes labels. The cereal package often highlights the presence of 'whole grains,' but on further scrutiny, these are usually in low amounts compared to other unhealthy components.

If you want to eat and live healthy, start paying a little attention to your food. Don't fall for marketing gimmicks, instead read the labels of the products that you pick up from the stores, looking out for added sugars, trans fats, artificial preservatives, etc. Or better still, resort to home cooked meals where you are fully aware of what it contains and its fresh!