Brooklyn Beckham's cooking videos often go viral on social media for different reasons. Recently, he shared a video of himself making pasta on a yacht. His choice to use seawater to boil the pasta has raised many eyebrows online. He starts the reel by saying, "Today I'm going to make some tomato pasta. Of course, we get some pasta water." He is then seen dipping a large vessel into the water next to his boat. He places the half-filled vessel on the stove in the kitchen and then starts the prep for the sauce.





Brooklyn Beckham halves and chops cherry tomatoes. He drizzles some oil in a pan and cooks the tomatoes in it. He adds a sprinkle of salt and a dash of what seems to be garlic. He stirs the ingredients together for a bit before pouring hot sauce into the pan. He adds more seasoning and flavour to this pasta base. Next, he boils spaghetti in the water he had kept for heating earlier. He also prepares what looks to be a Parmesan crisp in another pan.





Once the pasta is cooked, Brooklyn mixes the noodle-like strands with the tomato sauce he has made. He adds a little pasta water from the pot to the dish, too. He divides the pasta into two plates. He garnishes it with cherry tomatoes and cheese. He adds segments of the Parmesan crisp as a final touch. In the end, we see Brooklyn Beckham and someone else, presumably the chef on board, tasting his tangy spaghetti creation. Watch the complete viral video below:







The viral video has received 1.8 million views on Instagram so far. It has also grabbed a lot of attention on other social media platforms. Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





"Why water of the sea??? It's dangerous..."





"Don't use seawater! There is a lot of bacteria!!!"





"All good, but why that water??"





"It's disgusting to use that water."





"Don't you have fresh water on board, boy? Sea water doesn't mean healthy food."





"Obviously, cooking pasta in seawater where there are boats that dump diesel into the sea and E.coli abounds is not really the best alternative you could have chosen."





Brooklyn Beckham's father, David Beckham, once praised his cooking skills. "My boy just loves to cook. Just like his dad," David wrote on his Instagram stories. He praised a burger his son had made. Read more about Brooklyn's culinary side.