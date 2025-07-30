Soha Ali Khan recently surprised her Instagram followers with a wellness experiment that's as intense as it is intriguing. In a reel posted on her page, Soha is seen holding a clove of raw garlic, and then chewing for a while and swallowing it on an empty stomach. As she bites into the pungent clove, her expressions say it all. It's a mix of discomfort and heat. But she powers through the process, even holding her face with her hands in the end to emphasise the natural burn that raw garlic is known to cause in the mouth.





Alongside the video, Soha Ali Khan shared a detailed caption explaining why she's taken to chewing raw garlic. She wrote about its potential health benefits, which include boosting immunity, reducing inflammation and improving gut health. Soha explains that she has been starting her mornings with a raw garlic clove for the past four weeks. "Why? Because this tiny clove is a powerhouse for immunity, gut health, inflammation, and overall balance," she wrote, calling it "ancient wisdom that still holds strong."





The routine, as Soha describes, involves chewing the garlic on an empty stomach to release allicin, the compound responsible for many of garlic's health-promoting properties. "I take one raw clove on an empty stomach, chew for as long as I can to activate the magic compound allicin (tell me your best time!) and then swallow with water," she added, inviting others to try it too.





Soha also added a few practical tips for those less enthusiastic about chewing garlic. "If you are not brave enough to chew, you can crush it and let it rest for ten minutes," she wrote in the caption. But Soha was quick to warn viewers that this remedy is not for everyone. "If you're on blood thinners, have tummy sensitivity, or are planning surgery, always check with your doc first," she advised.





In her signature light-hearted tone, she acknowledged the less glamorous side of this remedy. "Yes, the garlic breath is real, but so are the benefits - so I suggest a good brushing of the teeth and a healthy dose of mouthwash after." Watch the video here:

Raw garlic has long been celebrated in culinary traditions across the world, not just for its bold and pungent flavour but also for its therapeutic properties. Soha Ali Khan's take may be intense, but it taps into time-tested kitchen wisdom that sees garlic as more than just an ingredient. Whether crushed into chutneys or chewed raw on an empty stomach, garlic continues to prove its worth.





Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.