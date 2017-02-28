How to Get Rid of Cavities: 5 Amazing Home Remedies
Anantika Kapoor | Updated: February 28, 2017 09:01 IST
What are cavities and why do they develop? A good set of teeth is an indication of good health and well-being. Just like every living thing in the world has a tendency to decay over time if not treated well, our teeth as well, are prone to decaying if proper hygiene is not maintained. In such cases, with the help of bacteria in the mouth, the accumulated food is converted into acid, which further transforms into plague and creates holes in the teeth. These holes are referred to as cavities.
Highlights
- A good set of teeth is an indication of good health and wellbeing
- Its sure to be a cavity when one experiences tooth ache, sensation
- Here are several home remedies that could be used to cure cavities
It is important to note that, both the cause of cavities and its treatment lies in our hands. Our diet forms an essential component of our well being and any change in one's diet or following an unhealthy diet regularly is one of the most common causes of cavities.
Essential habits like brushing after every meal, gargling and so on, if ignored could have troublesome consequences like cavities. If you have regularly experiencing tooth ache, sensation in the teeth while drinking something hot or cold and some kind of swelling around a particular tooth, it is best to check with your dentist if its a cavities and in case it needs medical treatment. However, here are some simple home remedies that can help you deal with cavities. While it is always important to visit the dentist in such cases, there is no harm trying these out as precaution is always better than cure.
1) Reduce Sugar: Reduce your daily sugar intake. Sugar is highly acidic and has the tendency to transform into plague which further causes cavities.
2) Oil Pulling: Gargling with oil is an ancient technique that is known to cure several problems. It is highly effective for cavities as well. Coconut oil is mostly recommended. The oil must be gargled for at least 5 minutes daily. It is more effective if you do so on an empty stomach.
3) Salt Water: Mixing a tablespoon of salt with warm water and rinsing your mouth with it is really helpful in order to get rid of cavities. This should be done daily every night for better results.
4) Vanilla essence: Vanilla essence consists of a small amount of alcohol that acts as a natural pain reliever. It almost numbs the area, which is affected by a cavity. Dab a small amount of vanilla essence on a cotton ball and massage the affected area including the gums with it. This will help in soothing the pain.
5) Clove Oil: An age-old home remedy for all your tooth problems, clove oil continues to maintain its value in case of dental ailments. Its medicinal properties help in reducing the sensation caused by a cavity. Apply the oil on the tooth using cotton and make sure you don’t ingest the oil. It will provide relief from pain and sensation.
In conclusion, while it is almost inevitable that one must visit the dentist in case of any tooth trouble, minor or major, the aforementioned home remedies are a sure shot way of getting rid of the trouble that cavities bring along with them.
