As we step into our 40s, our bodies start to undergo subtle but significant hormonal shifts. From erratic sleep patterns to unexplained weight gain, mood swings to heavier or irregular periods, our hormones can play havoc if not given the right nourishment. That's why dietitian Manpreet Kalra (@dietitian_manpreet) suggests starting your day with a powerful, hormone-balancing smoothie designed especially for women in this transformative decade of life.





Meet the Anjeer & Sattu Hormonal Balance Smoothie- a deliciously earthy, nutty drink packed with ingredients that support glowing skin, a strong body, fat loss, better sleep, smoother digestion, and even healthy, pain-free periods.





Also Read:What To Eat To Beat Hormonal Acne? Experts Share Tips And Foods To Eat

Health Benefits Of Ajneer & Sattu Hormonal Smoothie

This smoothie is a carefully curated mix of ancient, nutrient-dense ingredients used in traditional Indian diets, all with hormone-nurturing benefits:

Anjeer (Fig): Rich in iron and fibre, this naturally sweet fruit helps regulate periods and supports digestive health.

Almonds: A great source of good fats and calcium, almonds strengthen bones, nourish your skin, and support steady hormone levels.

Walnuts: These brain-shaped beauties are high in omega-3s, helping to reduce inflammation and promote deeper, more restful sleep.

Munakka (Black Raisins): These sweet dried grapes are iron-rich and help boost haemoglobin, giving you natural energy throughout the day.

Sattu (Roasted Gram Flour): A desi superfood, sattu is high in protein and fibre, improves insulin sensitivity, and keeps you full longer.

Flaxseed Powder: A known plant-based source of phytoestrogens, flax helps balance estrogen levels and supports skin elasticity.

Kesar (Saffron): This golden spice lifts mood, reduces cramps, and adds a natural glow to your skin.

Elaichi (Cardamom): A digestive powerhouse, cardamom soothes bloating and calms the mind.

Basil Seeds (Sabja): These jelly-like seeds hydrate the skin and reduce internal inflammation.

How to Make Hormone Balancing Smoothie:

Method:

Soak overnight (or at least 2 hours): 1 fig, 5 almonds, 2 walnut halves, 3 munakkas In the morning, blend the soaked ingredients with 1 cup of water until smooth. Add: 1 tbsp sattu, 1 tsp roasted flaxseed powder, 1 strand saffron, 1 pod cardamom Blend again until well combined. Stir in 1 tsp of soaked basil seeds (soaked separately for 10-15 minutes in water). Drink fresh on an empty stomach.

Why It Works:





Hormonal health in your 40s isn't just about managing PMS or perimenopause, it's about supporting your body's entire endocrine system. This smoothie helps:

Stabilise blood sugar to prevent energy crashes and mood swings

Promote gut health, crucial for hormone detoxification

Support liver function, essential for metabolising and eliminating excess hormones

Improve skin and hair health naturally

Ease menstrual cramps and regulate cycles

Also Read: 5 Popular Snacks That Are Pleasing Your Taste Buds But Sabotaging Your Hormones

Avoid These 5 Habits That Disrupt Your Hormones

While nourishing your body is one side of the coin, avoiding harmful habits is the other. According to Dietician Kalra, these five everyday behaviours can wreak havoc on your hormonal balance:

Consuming Sugar After Meals - This causes insulin spikes and eventually insulin resistance- bad news for your metabolism and mood. Using Phones Before Bed- The blue light suppresses melatonin, your sleep hormone, leading to disturbed sleep and tired mornings. Caffeine After 4 PM - Late caffeine disrupts cortisol rhythms, increasing stress and impacting sleep. Carbs on an Empty Stomach - Spikes blood sugar and can lead to insulin resistance. Instead, break your fast with protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Low Vegetable Intake - Vegetables aid estrogen detox. Without them, hormonal build-up can lead to imbalances like bloating, acne, and irregular periods.

So, if you're in your 40s and looking to support your hormones naturally, this anjeer and sattu smoothie might just be your new morning ritual.