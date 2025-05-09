After eating a particularly heavy dish or meal, many of us naturally find ourselves feeling drowsy. Some people purposely avoid certain foods because of this tendency. After all, long working days mostly afford no time for a post-lunch nap! Many Indian dishes are particularly known to induce this kind of "food coma", and one of them is the beloved North Indian combo of chole bhature. Recently, an Australian vlogger's reel on the same topic went viral on Instagram and resonated with many desi foodies.

Andy Evans (@theaussiebhai) posted a video of himself with the title, "POV: 5 minutes after eating chole bhature." We see him nodding with sleepiness and struggling to stay awake - a dilemma many of us are familiar with! Take a look below:

Andy's viral video has received a lot of interest online. It also caught the attention of some brands. Swiggy Instamart commented, "Lassi pee lete toh video hi naa bana paate." ["If you had drunk lassi, you would not have even been able to make the video."] Uno India's official Instagram handle declared, "Chole Bhature is India's wild card!!!" Several users shared suggestions of other Indian delicacies that would cause such drowsiness. Read some of the reactions here:





"Wait until you eat rice in the afternoon."





"Incomplete without Lassi and then a sweet, sweet nap."





"Chole Bhature and Lassi = Deadliest combo."





"Sleeping pill ultra pro max."





"100 points for choice of background music."





"So accurate, the edit, the song."





"He can't survive dal bafle and chaas."





"It happens to me after eating rajma chawal, kadi chawal, pav bhaji."





"Then you should try panta bhat."





Posts about foreigners trying Indian dishes and having relatable reactions often take social media by storm. Before this, a video showing a vlogger from Hong Kong having vada pav from a Mumbai street vendor went viral. The highlight? She managed to speak broken Marathi to place her order. Click here to read the full story.