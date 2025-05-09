Summer often leaves us searching for ways to stay refreshed, without the boredom of plain water. The heat can make it tough to stay hydrated for long, and let's face it, water can feel a little dull at times. That is when we tend to reach for fancy drinks or sugary sodas that do more harm than good. But what if there was a super simple drink that not only quenches your thirst but also works wonders on inflammation from the inside? Sounds like a win, right? We have just the thing for you - a must-have detox drink made with mint and fennel, straight from your kitchen! If you want a gentle, gut-friendly detox water that also keeps you hydrated, read on to find out how easy it is to make this drink at home.





Also Read:5 Detox Water Recipes To Make Your Skin Glow This Festive Season

Photo: Pexels



How To Make Mint And Fennel Detox Water | Mint-Fennel Detox Water For Anti-Inflammation

Making this detox water is super easy, and it's packed with benefits. This recipe comes from chef and nutritionist Simone Kathuria. Here's how you can make it:

1. Prepare Mint And Carom Water

Start by boiling some water. Once it's boiling, add a handful of mint leaves and a teaspoon of carom seeds. Let it simmer for 3-4 minutes. Then, turn off the heat and allow the water to cool completely.

2. Assemble The Water

Once cooled, strain the mint and carom water into a clean bottle, and add 500 ml of plain water. Then, drop in some cucumber slices and fennel seeds.

3. Store And Enjoy

Now you have your anti-inflammatory water ready to go! You can keep refilling your bottle with plain water throughout the day, letting the subtle flavours keep you refreshed.

Photo: Pexels

How Does This Mint-Fennel Detox Water Help Fight Inflammation?

What makes this detox water so effective? It's all in the ingredients. You can easily find them in your kitchen, and each one plays a crucial role in fighting inflammation. Here's how they work:

1. Mint

Mint is not only refreshing but is packed with anti-inflammatory properties that help calm your gut and reduce inflammation. Its cooling effect also makes it perfect for hot days.

2. Carom Seeds

These tiny seeds are excellent for boosting digestion and easing bloating. They also have strong anti-inflammatory properties that support a healthy gut.

3. Fennel Seeds

Fennel, or saunf, is rich in antioxidants that help combat inflammation and oxidative stress. It's gentle on the stomach and promotes overall health.

4. Water

Water is essential for flushing out toxins that cause inflammation. It keeps you hydrated and helps distribute the anti-inflammatory nutrients throughout your body.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Summer Detox: How To Make Pink Salt Detox Water To Keep Yourself Hydrated In A Hot Summer Day





Will you be trying this detox drink at home? Let us know in the comments below.