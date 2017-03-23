Knee Arthritis: 5 Ways to Get It Treated
Arthritis in the knee is the most common type is osteoarthritis which is a progressive condition that slowly wears away the joint cartilage. It is mostly likely to strike after middle age but can also occur as a result of injury or if a person is overweight. When the cartilage gets destroyed, the the bones of the joint rub constantly against each other and this may lead to swelling, pain and stiffness.
While age seems to be the most common cause of knee arthritis as the ability of the cartilage to heal diminishes when people get older and it may not be able to repair itself after the regular wear and tear, there are other factors that can also put you at risk. Obesity, people who are involve din athletics or some kind if genetic mutations may make a person more likely to develop knee arthritis.
Knee arthritis may bring a lot of pain to the patients and they may also lose mobility or find it difficult to walk. Therefore, the primary goal of treatment is to deal with these issues. Here are some common methods of treating knee arthritis. Be sure to take your doctor's decide before you decide to follow any of these as the treatment option totally depends on the severity of the condition.
1. Pain Relievers and Anti-Inflammatory Drugs: Consult your doctor who may prescribe certain medications to relieve the pain and control the swelling.
2. Injections: Some doctors may suggest getting injected with corticosteroids or hyaluronic acid that helps in lubricating the joints and lessening the effects of the constant rubbing of bones.
3. Physiotherapy: Some easy exercises can help in strengthening your muscles and increase the flexibility in your joints. Some amount of physical stress can also help in easing out the symptoms of knee arthritis like pain, swelling and stiffness.
4. Weight loss: One of the main causes of knee arthritis may may be excess weight that puts an extra load on your knees leading to discomfort. The inflammatory mediators produced in fat can cause your joint tissues. In such a situation, weight loss can help in improving the joint functions.
5. Surgery: In severe cases, a 'total knee replacement surgery' may be recommended by doctors. Depending upon the degeneration of the knees, doctors may also suggest arthroscopes or partial replacements.
