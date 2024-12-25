Bollywood has had a very eventful year in 2024, both on the big screen and in the food industry. From upscale eateries to casual hangout spots, several celebrities launched their restaurants this year. These dining establishments give fans a unique insight into the personalities and passions of the superstar founders. In this article, we take you on a culinary journey that highlights Bollywood's brightest names who turned restaurateurs in 2024.

Here Are 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Opened Their Restaurants In 2024:

1. Scarlett House by Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan founded Scarlett House in 2024. The eatery is located in Mumbai's trendy Juhu area and reflects the duo's shared passion for fashion, food, and travel. The restaurant's concept focuses on a menu that blends cuisines from around the world, including Asian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean flavours.

2. Arambam by Rakul Preet Singh

Another newcomer to the restaurant industry is Rakul Preet Singh. Located in Hyderabad, Arambam, co-owned by Curefoods, offers an entirely millet-based menu. Arambam provides a unique twist on traditional Indian cuisine while showcasing the versatility and health benefits of millet. The restaurant serves simple, delicious, and soul-nourishing meals to its customers.

3. Chica Loca by Sunny Leone

Breaking away from the Mumbai-centric tradition, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone launched her new restaurant, Chica Loca, in Noida. The restaurant is inspired by the actress' travels and features a distinctive menu of Asian treats and specialty cocktails. Sunny plans to expand the business to Punjab, Hyderabad, and Goa.

4. Casa Salesas By Esha Gupta

In May 2024, Esha Gupta opened her restaurant in Madrid, Spain. The eatery features a special menu offering local Spanish brunches, healthy cuisine options, and a selection of fine wines and coffees. Among the menu's delicious dishes are alcachofas, tarta de queso, and pollo.

5. Torii By Gauri Khan

Renowned interior designer Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, made her culinary debut in 2024 with the opening of Torii. Located in the upscale Bandra district of Mumbai, the restaurant specialises in Japanese cuisine, featuring dishes such as sushi, dumplings, ramen, signature cocktails, and Torii's-special churros for a sweet treat. The restaurant's interior was designed by Gauri herself.

Which of these has been your favourite restaurant? Let us know in the comments below!