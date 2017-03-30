Summer Heat Wave: 7 Tips to Beat the Heat and Stay Healthy

Highlights Temperatures are rising alarmingly across the country

Staying hydrated is very crucial during the summer months

Maharashtra has already hit 46 degree C

With predictions of temperatures rising above normal, starting April, it is important that we all start taking care of ourselves to ensure that our health doesn't suffer. So here are some essential tips to beat the heat this season -

1. Hydrate and Hydrate

Consider this as the number one rule. Staying hydrated is very crucial during summer as it ensures that your body keeps functioning normally. As the heat goes up, it results in excessive sweating, which also reduces energy levels and electrolytes from your body. Sip on flavoured water by adding in mineral rich fruits like watermelon, lemon, kiwi, etc., or make slushies and lemonades at home.

2. Eat Regularly, But Eat Light

Summer time tends to reduce one's appetite because of the excessive heat. But it is important for you to eat regularly because your body requires the nutrients to fight the heat and keep you healthy. Having said so, the best thing to do is to follow a light diet including summer veggies like squash, lauki, cucumber, ivy gourd, etc. Avoid heat generating foods like meat, eggs and other proteins, and even salt intake.

3. Cold Water Showers

One of the quickest ways to cool down is to step into a cold water shower. It will instantly make you feel refreshed. Also try washing your feet and face with cold water before you go to sleep. It is said that placing an ice pack on your neck can work wonders too to cut down body temperature. Even wiping yourself with wet towels can help.

4. Switch off Those Lights

Too many electric bulbs and lights in the room tend to heat up the temperature. So switch off as many lights as you can and use only the ones you require. Certain factors like concrete buildings, top floors, pollution, etc can make the situation worse by trapping heat. Keep the curtains drawn if the harsh rays seep into the house.

5. Stay Indoors

Keep a check on weather forecast. This is important because you can then track the hottest days and plan accordingly. If you love walking, try to do so only in the early hours or after sun down.

6. Wear Loose Clothes

Needless to say, to stay cool you need to wear loose clothes so that there is good air circulation. Ditch your synthetic dresses and trousers and stick to cotton. Even while heading out, keep yourself covered from the harsh rays.

7. Don't Exert Yourself

Physical activity is essential for good health, but during summers, make sure that you don't over exert yourself. You need your energy levels to keep you active. Resort to indoor gyms rather than engaging in outdoor activities. And remember to stay hydrated.