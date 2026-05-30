Summer is the perfect season to enjoy cool and refreshing desserts, but many ice creams available in the market are loaded with refined sugar and artificial flavours. If you want something healthier and naturally sweet, sugar-free chickoo ice cream is a delicious option to try. Chickoo, also known as sapota, has a naturally creamy texture and rich sweetness that makes it perfect for homemade desserts. This ice cream is made with simple ingredients like dates, cashews, milk, and roasted almonds, giving it a smooth taste without adding processed sugar. It is easy to prepare at home and offers a satisfying treat for both kids and adults during hot summer days.





Also Read: How to Make Ice Cream at Home: An Easy, Foolproof Recipe

Why It Is Perfect for Summer

Chickoo ice cream feels naturally cooling and refreshing because of its soft and juicy texture, making it ideal for hot weather. This recipe uses dates instead of refined sugar, which adds natural sweetness and makes it a better choice for those trying to eat healthier. The combination of cashews and milk gives the ice cream a rich and creamy texture without the need for heavy cream or artificial ingredients. Chickoo and dates also provide natural energy, so it is not just tasty but filling as well during summer days. With simple ingredients and easy steps, this homemade ice cream can be prepared anytime for a fresh and wholesome treat.

Also Read: 10 Interesting Ice Cream, Kulfi and Popsicle Flavours to Explore in Delhi-NCR

How to Make Sugar-Free Chickoo Ice Cream

Ingredients

4 ripe chickoos (peeled and seeds removed)

8 soft dates (seedless)

12 cashews

2 cups chilled milk

1 pinch cardamom powder

2 tablespoons roasted almonds (chopped)

Method





Step 1: Soak the Dates and Cashews





Soak the dates and cashews in warm water for about 15 minutes. This helps them blend smoothly and creates a creamy texture.





Step 2: Prepare the Chickoo





Peel the chickoos, remove the seeds, and chop them into small pieces. Make sure the fruit is ripe for natural sweetness and better flavour.





Step 3: Blend the Mixture





Add chickoo pieces, soaked dates, cashews, milk, and cardamom powder into a blender. Blend until the mixture becomes thick, smooth, and creamy.





Step 4: Freeze the Ice Cream





Pour the mixture into an airtight container and sprinkle chopped roasted almonds on top. Freeze it for 5 to 6 hours or until properly set.





Step 5: Serve and Enjoy





Remove the ice cream from the freezer a few minutes before serving. Scoop it into bowls and enjoy the naturally sweet and creamy summer dessert.





Healthy sugar-free chickoo ice cream is a simple homemade dessert that combines taste, nutrition, and freshness in every bite. It is a perfect summer treat for anyone looking for a naturally sweet and creamy alternative to regular ice cream.