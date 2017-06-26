Workplace Stress May Make You Eat Unhealthy, Proper Sleep Can Help Undo the Damage

Highlights Stress and junk food consumption have long been linked

Stress can alter body's response and processes

People tend to make unhealthy dietary choices when under stress

"We found that employees who have a stressful workday tend to bring their negative feelings from the workplace to the dinner table, as manifested in eating more than usual and opting for more junk food instead of healthy food," said study co-author Chu-Hsiang Chang, Associate Professor of Psychology at Michigan State University in the US.



Close to 230 Chinese workers were examined and it was concluded that those who experienced acute workplace stress ended up eating unhealthy meals in the evening. Binge-eating has been customary associated with an expression of venting out and de-stressing. "Unhealthy eating can also be a consequence of diminished self-control. When feeling stressed out by work, individuals usually experience inadequacy in exerting effective control over their cognitions and behaviours to be aligned with personal goals and social norms," co-author Liu added. Proper sleep may help stave-off the damaging effects of stress, replenish and arm people for the following day at work.

There are multiple ways in which one can deal with workplace stress. Minor tweaks in your lifestyle and routine can help you feel better and be at top of your game. Keep the following tips handy:

- Take small breaks. Go for a short walk and quit using the elevator.

- Think positive and do not panic about workload. Take one task at a time, be at it and, finish and move on to the other.

- Try and cut down on caffeine as much as you can. Go for buttermilk, coconut water or freshly made lemonade or fruit juices, instead.

- Avoid eating at your desk.

- Practice time management and try to be as productive during work hours as possible in order to avoid taking work home.

