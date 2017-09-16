Garam Masala(गरम मसाला)

Hindi Name: गरम मसाला



One of the most widely used spice blends in Northern Indian Cooking, garam masala literally translates to hot spice that has about 5-6 types of spices. All the ingredients are well roasted and ground in to a powder form and added in to various delicacies to give them a slightly spicy and pungent flavour. According to Ayurveda, the word 'garam' means 'heating the body', as the spices included in the garam masala are said to elevate the body temperature. This extensively used blend of spices helps spruce up any dish and the spices used in the masala may differ regionally. In a typical North India household, the main ground spices used to blend may include black and white peppercorns, cloves, bay leaves, long pepper, black cumin, cumin seeds and cinnamon. In most South Indian kitchens, you would see mace and star anise added in the masala along with these spices.



Packaged garam masala are easily available in the markets, however, the freshly blended spices have a distinctly unique flavour to them. All you need to do is to blend them well and store the powder in an air tight container. Ground spices have a longer shelf life, but when in powdered form, they, may lose their aroma and flavour eventually; if not stored properly.



Uses of Garam Masala

Adds spice and flavours to various curries

Used to garnish white rice

Used to garnish salads

Helps in sprucing fried snacks

Various Spices Used in Garam Masala

Cumin is a flowering plant has dried seeds which are used extensively in various delicacies​

These small seed pods are known for their aroma that adds to the taste of any dish​

Coriander is also popularly known as cilantro​

Black pepper is a flowering vine that is cultivated for its fruit​

The curries or rice soak up the flavour, after which the leaves are removed

Cloves are the aromatic flower buds of a tree and are commonly used for culinary purposes​

Health Benefits of Garam Masala

Garam Masala Recipes

Here's a simple commonly used garam masala recipe that you can make at home.

To add a little more spiciness and flavour, you can try this Kashmiri Garam Masala recipe that will make any curry special.

