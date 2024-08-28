We Indians face extreme temperatures throughout the year. This impacts our lifestyle, diet and most importantly – our skin! But what's that one fruit that remains constant even when the season changes? Well, we are talking about our humble bananas! Bananas are tasty, nutritious, and versatile. While its pulp helps keep our body healthy, you might be surprised to know that its peel has several beauty benefits. Banana peels are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can help rejuvenate our skin! If you don't like spending a fortune on expensive cosmetics, then the banana peels – which are often thrown away – could come to your skin's rescue! How? With easy-to-make, homemade face packs! Intrigued? Well, you should be! While you enjoy its delicious pulp, use the peel in these 5 totally genius ways to get glowing skin in no time!





Photo: iStock



Here Are 5 Banana Peel Based Face Packs For Glowing Skin

1. Banana Peel And Honey Face Pack

Truly a match made in heaven, the banana peel and honey face pack are rich in potassium and antioxidants, which can help hydrate and plump up the skin. Honey, which helps in locking in moisture in the skin, is perfect to apply on the skin if you have dry and dull skin. Just scrape the inside of a banana peel and mix it with a tablespoon of honey. Wash your face with soap to remove impurities from your face. Then apply this face pack evenly on your skin and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Then rinse with lukewarm water. This will leave your skin soft and supple in no time!

2. Banana Peel and Turmeric Face Pack

If you struggle with acne and acne scars, the banana peel and turmeric face pack is a must-try. The anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe irritated skin, while turmeric is known for its antiseptic tendencies. To make this pack, scrape off and mash the insides of banana peel and mix it with a pinch of turmeric powder. Once done, add a few drops of rose water. Apply the mixture to your face and let it sit for 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water. This pack will help reduce acne and its spots on your face.

3. Banana Peel and Aloe Vera Face Pack

Is your skin feeling stressed and sunburnt? Then this face mask can come to your rescue. The banana peel will hydrate your skin while aloe vera will cool, soothe and calm your skin. Just take out the inner white part of the banana peel with a tablespoon of mash and mix it with aloe vera gel until you get a smooth paste. Apply this pack on your face and neck and leave it for about 20 minutes. Then wash it off with cool water. This will help hydrate and soothe your skin.

Photo: iStock

4. Banana Peel and Oatmeal Face Pack

Are you a fan of natural exfoliators? Then this banana peel and oatmeal face pack is perfect for you! This gentle and effective oatmeal exfoliator can help remove dead skin cells without irritating your skin. To prepare this pack, grind a banana peel and mix it with a tablespoon of ground oat. Add a dash of milk and make a thick paste out of it. Gently massage it onto your skin in a circular motion. The result? Clean and clear skin like you've never seen before.



5. Banana Peel and Lemon Juice Face Pack

Lemon juice, which has vitamin C, is an effective solution to naturally make your skin glow and tackle hyperpigmentation. When combined with the effectiveness of banana peel, this pack can help keep your skin naturally glowing and healthy. To make this face pack, mash the inner part of a banana peel and add a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice. Mix well and apply this pack to the face, avoiding the under-eye area. Leave it for 10 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water. This will help lighten dark spots and give you radiant skin in no time!