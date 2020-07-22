Monsoon Diet: 7 Delicious Drinks To Help You Stay Hydrated In Monsoon

SEARCH
Staying hydrated in monsoon is a must to keep the body in top shape and ward off seasonal infections too. Here are some recipes to relish!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 22, 2020 17:46 IST

These delicious drinks for monsoon will make your body stay well-hydrated.

When we think of monsoons, hydration isn't the first term that jumps to our minds. The excessive moisture content in the atmosphere and beady drops of sweat on our forehead make us feel like there's enough water in our bodies too. But trust us, this may just be the biggest monsoon myth ever. Although the abundant rain brings with it the feeling of happiness, it may surprise you to know that your body may actually be severely dehydrated. Drinking water constantly throughout the day is about as important in the monsoon season as it is in summers.

Here, we have collated a list of some interesting drink recipes for monsoons. This includes hot drinks, which are a must since they alleviate seasonal flu and boost immunity too; as well as some juicy drinks which can be had at room temperature too.

Here Are 7 Delicious Drinks To Help You Stay Hydrated In Monsoon:

1. Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba

Enriched with delicious herbs and an enthralling mix of flavours, this Shorba recipe is a great way to hydrate yourself.

2. Honey-Lemon-Ginger Tea

Teas are a must-have for their water content as well as the variety of health benefits they offer. Try this delicious decoction for a satisfying drink.

vc5fd2n8Stay hydrated this monsoon with this unique and delicious recipe. 

3. Badam Ka Kahwa

There are many Kahwa recipes out there, but the Badam Kahwa is the most soothing and comforting drink you can make for yourself.

4. Phalse Ka Sharbat

The Phalsa fruit is a summer-monsoon favourite, and the sherbet made with it can nourish and replenish your body from within.

5. Masala Chai

Monsoons are incomplete without rain, and masala chai is one easy recipe you must have to hydrate yourself. The spices in this mix can give a boost to your immunity too!

fljh1k8Spices in tea can help keep diseases and infections away. 

6. Plum Squash

Plum (or Aloo Bukhara) can be made into a rejuvenating squash that will hydrate your body and satisfy your taste buds too.

7. Hot Noodle Soup

There's nothing more delicious than a hot noodle soup on sultry rainy evenings. So, try this delicious recipe today.

Apart from these refreshing beverages, it is absolutely essential to keep drinking water regularly throughout the day. Stay hydrated this monsoon and ensure that diseases and infections are at bay!

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  HydrationMonsoonDrinks For Monsoon
