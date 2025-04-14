We all love clear, healthy skin, and in the ever-evolving world of beauty, the quest for that radiance continues to inspire new remedies and rituals. A quick search online reveals countless tips, tricks, and skincare products, all promising to deliver the desired glow. While topical treatments have roles to play, the truth is - achieving healthy skin transcends skincare products. According to health experts, it all begins with nourishing your body from within. Enter detox drinks, one of the world's best-kept secrets for aiding skin and overall health. Made with a unique mix of herbs and spices available in your kitchen, these drinks are enriched with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, creating a shield to fight toxins, inflammation and oxidative stress, adding a natural shine to your skin. Here, we've got you one such skin-healthy drink recipe by dietitian Richa Gangani, which promises a glowing skin in less than a month.

What Goes Into Making The Nutritionist-Approved Glow Tonic For Skin?

According to Richa Gangani, the drink includes five desi herbs and spices that can easily be procured from any grocery store. Some of these ingredients are already available in your pantry. "I started sipping on this hormone-balancing tea every day, and trust me, this changed my skin in just 21 days," she stated. You need:





- Rose petals

- Spearmint tea

- Curry leaves

- Tej patta (bay leaves)

- Kalonji (nigella/onion seeds)

What Makes This Nutritionist-Approved Glow Tea A Skin-Healthy Drink?

Richa Gangani explained that this tea benefits people suffering from hormonal acne, pigmentation and skin inflammation. "My acne started reducing, and there was no pigmentation. I noticed crystal-clear glass-like skin, with reduced fine lines," she added.

1. Rose petals for skin health:

Rose petals have long been associated with a beauty regimen. It brims with vitamin A, C and E, antioxidants, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight blemishes, rashes and redness, promoting healthy blood and oxygen circulation in the skin.

2. Spearmint tea for skin health:

Spearmint possesses significant anti-androgen properties, which can be beneficial for those suffering from hormonal acne. It also helps reduce inflammation, leaving a calming effect on your skin.

3. Curry leaves for skin health:

Curry leaves contain vitamin E, which works as a natural moisturiser for your skin. It also contains vitamin C for detoxification and improvement of skin texture.

4. Bay leaves for skin health:

Bay leaves contain a phyto-nutrient called parthenolide that helps fight inflammation and heal wounds naturally, making your skin glow from within.

5. Nigella seeds for skin health:

Nigella seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that may help fight acne and clean your skin from within.





Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Other Benefits Of Glow Tea?

The dietitian suggests that this five-ingredient drink has its benefits beyond skin care. Each of the ingredients in the drink is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, minerals like iron and phosphorus and various other essential nutrients that help with the following health benefits:





- aids digestion

- boosts immunity

- supports detoxification

- reduces inflammation

- restores hydration

How To Make Glow Tea For Healthy Skin?

Step 1. Pour water into a pan and let it boil.

Step 2. To it, add rose petals, spearmint tea, curry leaves, bay leaves and onion seeds.

Step 3. Boil all the ingredients for around five minutes.

Step 4. Strain and take a sip.

When To Drink The Glow Drink For Healthy Skin?

Richa Gangani advises drinking this tea early in the morning for 21 days to get a significant result. We suggest consulting a health expert to get your customized dosage as it depends much on your health, age, gender, tolerance and various other factors. And always remember, moderation is the key.