Let's admit it, no matter how much sunscreen you apply, it cannot solve all your day-to-day skin troubles. Summer is about to bid us farewell, but the heat hasn't been kind to us. Of all the things, it's our skin that gets affected the most. The heat and pollution cause several problems like acne, tanning, and pigmentation. However, with a proper diet and nutrition, we can achieve flawless skin from within. Wondering what is necessary in your diet to get that natural glow? Then you have landed on the right page!





Also Read: Skin Health: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Broccoli For Skin You Need To Know





Nutritionist and Health Coach Dr. Vidhi Chawla shared a video on her Instagram handle where she listed 5 ways to improve your skin quality through nutrition. Read on to know more.

Watch the full video below:

Here Are 5 Ways To Improve Your Skin Through Nutrition

1. Eat Omega-3 Fatty Acids

According to Dr. Vidhi Chawla, include rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. These help maintain skin elasticity and hydration, resulting in naturally glowing skin. Some sources of omega-3 fatty acids are flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

2. Load Up On Antioxidants

In our bodies, antioxidants hunt down free radicals and prevent or reduce the damage caused by oxidation. Dr. Chawla suggests consuming berries, spinach, tomatoes, and other antioxidant-rich foods to protect your skin from damage.

3. Stay Hydrated

Drink enough water every day. Water helps flush out toxins from our bodies while keeping us hydrated in this merciless summer. Dr. Chawla recommends always carrying a reusable water bottle with you.

4. Consume Natural Sugars Instead of Processed Sugars

Natural sugars from fruits and vegetables contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can improve your skin health. On the other hand, processed sugars can contribute to inflammation and skin issues like acne. However, Dr. Chawla advises not to cut out processed sugars completely; you can consume them once or twice a week.

5. Include Vitamin C

Try to include citrus fruits in your diet. The vitamin C in these fruits supports collagen production and promotes skin healing. Strawberries, oranges, and bell peppers are some popular examples.

Photo Credit: iStock

Skin-Friendly Juices For Healthy Skin

Since Dr. Vidhi Chawla emphasized loading up on nutrition for glowing skin, we have some easy skin-friendly juice recipes to help you. These recipes are made with simple pantry ingredients, packed with vitamins and minerals, and can help you fight the summer heat in the easiest way.

1. Beetroot Juice

Packed with vitamin C, which aids in collagen production, beetroot is renowned for its skin-repairing properties. Plus, it is a great blood purifier and can help you achieve an even skin tone. Find the full recipe for beetroot juice here.

2. Cucumber Juice

Crunchy and refreshing, cucumber is packed with nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium, phosphorus, riboflavin, B6, folate, iron, and silica. Due to these properties, cucumber juice is the perfect drink to keep your skin flawless and hydrated. Find the full recipe for cucumber juice here.

3. Tomato Juice

Tomato juice can help get rid of tanning and skin discoloration and helps treat acne. Moreover, it can also shrink open pores and regulate the secretion of sebum. Find the full recipe for tomato juice here.

4. Bottle Gourd and Mint Juice

Bottle gourd is known for cleaning the skin from the inside, making it an excellent drink to tackle skin problems. Take one bottle of gourd along with mint leaves, amla, ginger, and rock salt. Blend them all together and strain. Drink immediately!

5. Cabbage and Cucumber Juice

Both cabbage and cucumber are rich in vitamins C and K, as well as antioxidants that can protect the skin from free-radical damage. Blend and strain some cabbage, parsley, and cucumber. Add a little bit of mango for a tangy taste. Enjoy it fresh!





Also Read: 5 Amazing Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Beautiful Skin