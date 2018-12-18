Glycerine For Lips: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Using Glycerine On Lips

Highlights Winter often brings along with it dryness

Do you also happen to be one of those who have fallen prey to the brunt of harsh winters? Winter often brings along with it dryness, which can make your skin feel dull and dry. Dry and flaky skin can turn out to be quite annoying. Other than just face, our lips also tend to face the harsh effects of winter as well. In order to steer clear of it, it is imperative to take care of them. There are a lot of cosmetic products available in the market that can help keep dry lips at bay; however, they might just end up giving you side effects. So the best natural way to get rid of dark, dry and chapped lips is by using glycerine. Yes, you read that right! You can now ditch those expensive lip balms and bring glycerine to your rescue instead, as nothing works better than glycerine in keeping the lips soft and pink. Glycerine acts as a moisturiser not only for the skin, but for lips as well. Glycerine has been a part of the beauty regimen of most women. This non-toxic substance is a water-soluble ingredient that is used as laxatives and in various cosmetic products like gels, creams etc. According to Delhi-based skin and beauty expert, Dr. Deepali Bharadwaj, "In winters, our skin is more likely to become dry and dull; this is where glycerine comes into use. Glycerine helps in moisturising the skin and lips inside-out." It can be used in various ways to benefit our lips.





Here's a list of 5 amazing benefits of using glycerine on lips:



Battles Dry Lips



If you have been suffering from dry and chapped lips and looking for effective home remedies, then glycerine can come to great help. Glycerine may help in keeping dryness at bay and may keep them moisturised to a great extent. Dry lips are quite common in winters and they can give you a tough time, if not taken care of properly. Not only do they make your lips look black, but they may also lead to pigmentation. All you need is some glycerine and a cotton swab. Just apply it on your lips during bedtime and allow it to stay overnight. You can repeat this procedure every night before going to sleep for best results.

Gives You Soft And Pink Lips



Who doesn't wish to have soft and pink lips? Not only do they look good, but also make one feel confident. A lot of people tend to have dark lips due to smoking or other environmental issues. If you also happen to be one of them, then use glycerine every day. Just a thin coating of pure glycerine may nourish your lips to a great extent keeping them soft and pink.







Prevents Irritation

There is no denying the fact that dry lips can turn out to be quite bothersome. They can cause extreme itchiness, which can possibly tear the protective layer of skin. The lip balms that are easily available in the market do help in keeping the lips hydrated; however, for a very short period of time. Glycerine, on the other hand, can help in keeping irritation at bay along with keeping them soft and hydrated all day long.







Keeps Bleeding And Flaking At Bay

A lot of people tend to suffer from bleeding and flaking due to dry and chapped lips. Our lips are more sensitive than our facial skin; hence, they call for extra care. During winters, our lips become dry. Not only do they look unpleasant, but can also cause a lot of pain. In order to avoid chapping of lips and to heal them properly, use glycerine regularly.







Promotes Healthy Lips And Removes Dead Skin Cells



Regular use of glycerine on lips will not only keep your lips healthy and soft, but will also remove dead skin from your lips area. But that's not it; regular use of glycerine also stimulates the growth of new skin cells.







So, what are you waiting for? Bring this natural ingredient to your rescue and say bye-bye to dry and chapped lips.







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









