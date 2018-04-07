Juices For Glowing Skin: 9 Elixirs To Drink Up For A Healthy Skin!

Juices for glowing skin: How do juices help in making your skin glow?

Who wouldn't love to get a gleaming and glowing skin? We all look for ways to get a beautiful and flawless skin by applying commercial chemical-laden beauty products; however, what we tend to ignore are the natural ways of getting a glowing skin. A nutritious diet not just help keep your body healthy from inside but from outside too. Especially, consumption of vegetable and fruit juices is one of the most effective and fastest ways to get a healthy skin. No more complaining about your skin woes; it is time to juice them away. How do juices help your skin get better? How do they help when you are not applying them on the skin? Well, here's everything you'd want to know about juices for glowing skin.

Most vegetables and fruits contain fibre and other essential nutrients that help flush out the toxins that affect your overall skin and hair health. They also consist of antioxidants that inhibit the growth and effect of free radicals in the body, which are responsible for damaging body cells. Applying kitchen ingredients on your skin may help for a shorter span, but intake of nutritious vegetable and fruit juices will help your skin glow from within.



We suggest some juices for glowing skin:

1. Carrot and beetroot juice

Carrot and beetroot juice is one of the best elixirs in the bay and how. Beetroot is power-packed with essential nutrients including potassium, zinc, iron, folic acid, manganese and vitamin C, all of which are known to purify blood that further leads to a glowing skin. Carrot contains vitamin A that fights acne, wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven skin tone. In fact, the juice is rich in fibre that eases bowel movement and excretion, thereby cleaning your stomach.

Juices for glowing skin: Carrot and beetroot juice is one of the best elixirs in the bay and how



2. Cucumber juice

While cucumber face packs may do wonders for your skin, cucumber juice may also help moisturise your skin, making it more elastic and glowing. The presence of ascorbic acid and caffeic acid helps prevent water retention that makes your skin look swollen and puffy. So load up on more cucumber juice to get the best results.



Juices for glowing skin: cucumber juice may also help moisturise your skin



3. Fresh tomato juice

Tomato is packed with high concentrations of antioxidants that help in reducing the signs of premature ageing like wrinkles and fine lines, making your skin look fresher and youthful. Tomatoes help in shrinking your pores, removing tan and reducing sebum. Drinking a glass of tomato juice is definitely one of the best juices for glowing skin.



Juices for glowing skin: Tomato is packed with high concentrations of antioxidants



4. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate has the ability to purify blood that further helps in nourishing your skin and making it glow. It also has anti-ageing properties that help in cell renewal that leads to young and beautiful skin. A glass of pomegranate juice is exactly what you need to drink up daily!



Juices for glowing skin: Pomegranate has the ability to purify blood



5. Spinach juice

Green leafy vegetable juices may not taste delicious but they are extremely beneficial for your skin. Spinach juice is said to be rich in iron and vitamin K that are essential for getting a flawless skin. These greens also contain vitamin C, E and manganese that are antioxidants protecting your skin from damage causing free radicals.



Juices for glowing skin: Green leafy vegetable juices may not taste delicious but they are extremely beneficial



6. Papaya juice

This humble fruit has always come to rescue whenever needed. The fruit contains an enzyme known as papain that helps clear the skin impurities and reveals a clear and bright skin. Drink up papaya juice regularly for a soft and gleaming skin.



(Also Read: Papaya Leaf Juice Benefits You Must Know)

Juices for glowing skin: This humble fruit has always come to rescue whenever needed



7. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is one multi-tasker that does wonders for your skin and hair along with overall health. It is rich in vitamins and minerals that help maintain the natural glow of your skin. It has hormones like auxin and gibberellins that are known to be skin healers.



Juices for glowing skin: Aloe vera is one multi-tasker that does wonders for your skin



8. Ginger lemon juice

The good old kitchen ingredient ginger is a rich source of potassium and niacin that are essential minerals for your body. They contribute in keeping your skin healthy and glowing. It is tough to sip on ginger juice alone; in order to make it tastier you can add lemon and other veggies as well.



Juices for glowing skin: The good old kitchen ingredient ginger is a rich source of potassium

9. Apple juice

No wonder, an apple a day, keeps the doctor away! These wonder fruits are super healthy for skin and overall health. Apples contain a significant amount of collagen that makes your skin elastic and glowing. They also contain antioxidants that prevent signs of premature ageing that include skin tissue damage and wrinkles.

