The combination of jaggery (gur) and roasted chickpeas (chana) is a traditional Indian snack that was widely consumed before most of us shifted to packaged and processed snacks. If you too had forgotten this superfood combination, it is time to bring it back into your diet. Jaggery and roasted chickpeas combine to make a delicious snack that improves your health as well as boosts your beauty. Need we say more? Read on to learn how these humble ingredients can benefit your skin and overall health.





Nutritionist Leema Mahajan has shared how to combine gur chana to make this healthy snack, which is a powerhouse of protein and healthy carbohydrates. This can also be a great pre-workout snack, thanks to its energy and protein content. According to the nutritionist, the best time to have gur chana is after lunch. Watch the Instagram video here:

Why Gur Chana Is Brilliant For Your Skin

Here is how this snack enhances your skin health and beauty:

Anti-Ageing And Skin Tone Correction

Gur has anti-ageing properties and is a natural source of glycolic acid, which has various benefits for the skin, including reducing fine lines and ageing spots as well as correcting uneven skin tone.

Reduces Wrinkles And Fine Lines

When consumed with chana, the magnesium within the chana helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines for healthy, glowing skin.





Health Benefits Of Gur Chana Snack

Here are some incredible health benefits of this superfood combo, as shared by the nutritionist:

Protects Against Infections

Gur chana is loaded with minerals like zinc and selenium, which successively help prevent free-radical damage and also boost resistance against infections.

Strengthens Muscles

The combination of jaggery and chana assists in strengthening your muscles as it is high in protein. Jaggery is a rich source of potassium which helps in building your muscles.

Prevents Tooth Decay

Regular consumption of gur chana helps prevent tooth decay as it has high phosphorus content.

Healthy For Pregnant Women

Being rich in folate and B6, it is an excellent and must-have snack for pregnant women.





How To Make Gur Chana Snack At Home

Pound 1 cup of jaggery and add it to a pan. Put the pan on the heat and keep stirring until it melts completely. Add 1 and a half cups chana along with its crunchy skin into the pan and mix it well. You can also add half a cup of black and white sesame seeds. Mix well so they coat all over the gur chana mix. Let the gur chana cool down and dry completely. Store it in an airtight container and enjoy.





