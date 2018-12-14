Winter Care: Try These 5 DIY Coffee Scrubs For Soft And Supple Skin

Highlights Coffee scrub helps clear off the dirt and dead cells from the skin

Coffee is one beverage that is loved by people across the world. It has become our ideal go-to beverage, without which most of our things may go for a toss. Don't believe us? Ask any coffee lover, they will tell you better. Imagine a day without drinking your beloved cup of coffee - your mornings will be sluggish, you will feel lazy all day long, you won't be productive at work; moreover, you will rely more on frizzy energy drinks to keep yourself active and focussed. But, thank heavens that we have coffee to keep our things aligned for us. Did you know that other than keeping you active and focussed (thanks to the presence of caffeine in coffee), coffee can also help your skin get soft, supple and glowing? Yes, that's right! Coffee scrub helps clear off the dirt and dead cells from the skin. Scrubbing your skin will not only give you a soft and supple skin but will also tighten your skin and reduce those unwanted black spots. Moreover, if findings of various studies are to be believed, coffee prevents wrinkles and fine lines caused by harmful rays of sun. If you're still not convinced, try these coffee scrubs and see the results by yourself.





Here Are 5 DIY Coffee Scrubs For Skin And Body:

Coffee Cinnamon Scrub

Coffee is an excellent exfoliator that helps gently clear off the dead skin cells and can give you a soft and glowing skin right after the first use. Moreover, coffee removes excess oil from the face and body, while cinnamon keeps all the infections and irritation at bay.

Ingredients:





1 cup coffee ground

2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

3 tablespoon coconut oil

1 cup sugar

How to make:





Take a bowl and heat the coconut oil in it. Now, mix all the ingredients in a bowl and let it cool down for some time. However, keep an eye on coffee, as it may dissolve completely in the oil. Once the mixture is cool, pour it in an airtight jar and apply it on your body during the shower every alternate day.





Coffee And Rose Water Face Scrub

Using rose water on skin has multiple benefits. Rose water consists of anti-inflammatory properties that are known to treat skin irritation, acnes and dermatitis. Moreover, rose water is an excellent skin cleanser that helps in removing dirt and oil that usually clog our pores.





Ingredients:





1 cup ground coffee

2 teaspoon rose water

How to make:





Take a bowl and mix both the ingredients in it. Apply the mixture to your face and body and massage in a circular motion. Put it on for not more than 20 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.





Coffee And Aloe Vera Scrub

Aloe vera can be used in winters as well as in summers by people of all skin types. "Aloe vera is packed with multivitamins, including vitamin C, E and beta-carotene, which are known to nourish our skin and prevent premature aging. Moreover, aloe vera helps moisturise our skin, without making it too oily, which is a good thing for the people with oily skin," says Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj, Skincare Expert.





Ingredients:





1 cup coffee grounds

5 teaspoon aloe vera gel

How to make:





Take bowl and mix all the ingredients in it. Now, apply this coffee scrub on your face or body in a circular motion. Massage it for 10-15 minutes. Make sure you massage it softly. Leave it for 15 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.





Coffee Honey Face And Body Scrub

Honey is a fabulous skin moisturiser that works amazing on dry and patchy skin. Moreover, it is its antibacterial properties that keep all the infections and irritations at bay. As per beauty experts, applying honey onto your face in winters may keep intact the moisture in your skin and keep it hydrated.





Ingredients:





4 teaspoon ground coffee

1 cup milk

2 teaspoon honey

How to make:





Take a large bowl and mix all the ingredients in it till a paste is formed. Make sure there are no lumps in the paste. Apply this paste on your face and body while bathing. Keep it for 10-15 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.





5. Coffee Shea Butter Scrub

Shea butter is believed to be a skin superfood. Why, you ask? It is packed with multivitamins like vitamin A, E and F, essential fatty acids and other micronutrients - all of which are important for the production of collagen. Moreover, shea butter protects our skin from the harmful UV rays.





Ingredients:





4 teaspoon ground coffee

4 teaspoon shea butter

1 teaspoon coconut oil

How to make:





Take a bowl and add melted coconut oil along with other ingredients to it. Mix well until you get a paste-like consistency. Apply the paste to your face and body and massage gently while bathing. Massage it for 10-15 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.





The best part of these homemade DIY coffee scrubs is that your skin doesn't have to deal with any chemical-laden skin products and is totally safe. But, before introducing any new ingredient to your skincare routine, make sure you consult your dermatologist.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







