Homemade Coffee Scrub For Glowing Skin And Healthy Hair

Coffee also increases the blood flow in the body, which in turn enhances the collagen production. Your favourite kitchen ingredient can do wonders for your skin and hair as well. There are several scrubs available in the market that claim of making the skin brighter and healthier, however most of them are quite expensive and full of chemical substances. It's always better to use organic components on your skin which can give you better results than the chemical-based ones. Here in this article, we shall explain how these bite-sized coffee beans can provide with skin and hair benefits. All you need is coffee grounds, brown sugar, honey and olive oil.

Coffee Scrub For Skin

1. Mix half cup of coffee beans, 1 cup brown sugar and two third cup of olive oil in a bowl. You may add 1 teaspoon of virgin honey as well. Stir well.

2. Take the coffee scrub and apply it all over your face and neck.

3. While applying the coffee scrub, make sure that skin is moist as coffee is corrosive in nature. It's always better to apply it on moist skin to prevent skin irritation.

4. Once it is done, wet your hands a little bit and start rubbing gently in a circular motion for about 7-8 minutes. Rinse it off with the help of lukewarm water.



Note: If you don't have olive oil, you can even make this scrub with the help of coconut oil, almond oil, nut oil or any other essential oil as per your preference.

This scrub will help in shedding the dead skin. Since coffee is a great antioxidant, it will protect the skin from acne breakouts too. Apart from skin, you can even use this coffee scrub for your hair. The acids present in the coffee beans can enhance the texture of the hair to a significant extent.

Coffee Hair Mask For Hair

To make a coffee hair mask, you will require coffee beans and water. Mix both the ingredients well until a thick paste is formed. With the help of your fingers, apply it all over your head and wash it off with water once it is done.

So, what are you waiting for? Bring this secret kitchen ingredient to your rescue right away!