Indian cuisine is loved for its variety, and sweets are no exception. Every dish has multiple versions, whether it's dal, roti, or dessert. One such popular dessert is Rasmalai, known for its soft, creamy texture that melts in your mouth. It's a favourite at weddings, parties, and festive dinners. Today, we're bringing you a unique twist on the classic Rasmalai- Angoori Rasmalai.





Angoori Rasmalai is a bite-sized version of the traditional recipe. It's made with small, grape-like balls that are dipped in a rich, saffron-flavoured milk syrup. While the traditional recipe uses chenna (curdled milk), we're adding a fun twist by using sabudana (sago pearls) instead.





Also Read: Watch: This Rasmalai Making Process Is Every Sweet Lover's Dream

Let's get started!

Angoori Rasmalai Recipe (With Sabudana Twist)

Ingredients:





1 cup sabudana (sago pearls)





1-2 tablespoons milk powder or cornflour





1 litre full cream milk





A few strands of saffron





1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder





Chopped dry fruits (almonds, pistachios)





Sugar (to taste)

Step-by-Step Instructions:

1.Soak sabudana in water for 5-6 hours. Once soft, drain and squeeze out all the water using a sieve or muslin cloth. Grind the soaked sabudana into a smooth paste. Transfer it to a plate and mix in milk powder or cornflour. Shape the mixture into small, grape-sized balls.





2. Boil water with a little sugar in a pan to make a light sugar syrup. Gently add the sabudana balls and let them cook for about 5 minutes. They will turn slightly translucent and puff up.





3. In another pan, boil 1 litre of full cream milk. Take a few tablespoons of the hot milk in a bowl and add saffron strands to it. Let it soak. Boil the remaining milk until it reduces to half. Add cardamom powder, chopped dry fruits, saffron milk, and sugar to taste. Let it simmer.





4. Gently add the cooked sabudana balls into the thickened milk. Cook for another 5 minutes. Turn off the flame and allow it to cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.





5. Serve and Enjoy! Once chilled, your Angoori Rasmalai is ready to impress your guests. It's the perfect blend of tradition and innovation-soft, juicy, and full of flavour.





Tip: If you prefer the traditional version, you can also make chenna at home and follow the same steps-just shape the chenna into small balls instead of the usual flat ones for angoori-style Rasmalai.





Try this fun twist on a beloved dessert and surprise your family with something new!