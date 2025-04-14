Rasmalai, the beloved traditional Bengali dessert, is known for its delicious flavour. Made with flattened chenna balls (cottage cheese), cooked in sweetened milk and topped with cardamom or saffron, rasmalai's melt-in-the-mouth texture makes the sweet a festive favourite. But have you ever wondered how the sugary delight is made? Well, this video shared on Instagram by food vlogger ujjwalfoodie offers a step-by-step process on how rasmalai is prepared.





The clip begins with a person scooping a bucket of milk and pouring it into a large drum. Next, a sufficient quantity of water is added and mixed well. The result? Soft and starchy chenna. The chenna is collected in a wet cloth before pouring it on a table. The confectioners then smash the chenna with their hands, creating soft and round flattened balls. After they are arranged on a tray, these chenna balls are dropped into sweetened milk. What follows is a thorough blending, soaking them in water and draining the excess amount.

We are almost at the end of the rasmalai-making procedure. A generous quantity of saffron-infused milk is carefully poured over the chenna balls. They are then topped with a myriad of dry fruits like pistachios and almonds. And voila! Delicious rasmalai is ready to be savoured.





Watch The Full Video Here:

If you are craving rasmalai now, then let us tell you that this lip-smacking sweet can be easily prepared at home. But before you take up your culinary tools, do note these 6 important tips.





6 Important Tips To Remember While Making Rasmalai:

Use Full-Fat Milk:

Full-fat milk will make the sweet creamier and extra smooth

Use The Correct Utensil:

A heavy-bottomed pan or a kadahi is recommended, allowing you more space.

Stir The Milk Well:

This step is important to avoid the chenna balls from sticking together

Add Lemon Juice:

Adding a few drops of lemon juice will help in curdling the milk

Squeeze Excess Water:

Excess water will make your rasmalai hard

Cook Right Way:

Rasmalai should be cooked on a low-medium flame. Add the chenna balls one by one to avoid sticking. Read all about it here.