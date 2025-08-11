Parsi New Year 2025, also known as Navroz, will be celebrated by many in India on August 15 (as per the Shahanshahi calendar). It coincides with the Independence Day long weekend this year. On this festive occasion, Parsis relish traditional dishes and sweets with friends and family. For non-Parsis, it's an excuse to indulge in the rich flavours of Parsi food. If you're a non-vegetarian interested in the same, there are many tasty treats to look forward to. Here are some of the most iconic Parsi dishes to savour on Parsi New Year 2025:

Parsi New Year 2025: Here Are 6 Traditional Non-Veg Parsi Dishes You Must Try

1. Patra Ni Macchi

If you enjoy seafood, you cannot miss out on one of the most popular Parsi dishes: the Patra Ni Macchi. This is no ordinary preparation. Here, the fish is first coated in a fragrant green chutney (made primarily of mint and coriander). It is then wrapped in banana leaves and steamed well. As you unwrap the fish later, you feel like you're unwrapping a delicious gift. If you cannot make this dish at home, consider ordering it online.

2. Chicken Farcha

If you want a chicken dish that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser, add Chicken Farcha to your Parsi New Year 2025 menu. This crisp delight is a great option for a party appetiser. The chicken is coated in egg before being fried to crisp golden goodness. It is a flavour and a texture treat you need to try!

3. Salli Boti

Mutton lovers, make sure you relish this comforting meat curry for Parsi New Year 2025. Salli Boti has a distinctive blend of sweetness, spiciness and tanginess that is sure to impress. "Salli" refers to the topping of delicately crisp fried potato strands that take this dish to the next level. Sounds perfectly yummy, doesn't it?

4. Kolmi No Patio

If you're looking for a seafood curry for your Parsi New Year feast, choose Kolmi No Patio. This is an aromatic prawn curry with a unique mix of sweetness and tartness derived from the use of tamarind and jaggery. Pair it with rice and dal for a wholesome indulgence. If you don't have time to cook it from scratch, get it via a food delivery app.

5. Berry Pulao

This well-known rice preparation is another sweet-and-sour delight you will love. Persian Barberries are the traditional main ingredient for the dish. Nowadays, various other berries may be used as an alternative. Nevertheless, the combination of berries with spiced meat and fragrant rice guarantees a memorable meal.





6. Mutton Pulao Dal

This is a classic Parsi food combo perfect for festive occasions. A mild yet flavourful mutton pulao is paired with a soothing dal as a main course. Other curries can be served alongside them too. Mutton Pulao Dal can help bring balance if you get overwhelmed by richer delights - so don't skip it.





Happy Parsi New Year 2025, in advance!





