Sawan 2025 is set to begin soon. During this holy month of Shravan, many devotees observe a fast on Mondays. This practice is also called Sawan Somwar vrat. People opt to eat light and nourishing foods - specifically those categorised as "Sattvik khana." On fasting days, they avoid consuming specific ingredients as part of their observance. If you are also planning to keep a vrat for Sawan 2025, there is a wide variety of dishes that you can eat. You can choose to make them at home or order them online from restaurants having vrat-friendly menus. If you're especially concerned about keeping up your protein intake, we have listed some popular delicacies you should consider including in your diet.

Here Are 6 Protein-Rich Dishes To Eat While Fasting For Sawan 2025:

1. Kuttu Puri

Kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) is a nutrient-rich ingredient that you can use to make different types of dishes during Sawan 2025. It is high in protein and gluten-free. A famous vrat preparation is kuttu puri. It can be paired with curries, sabzis and sides.

2. Kuttu Khichdi

If you want another kuttu delicacy, relish this ingredient in the form of a khichdi. This is a wholesome option for those fasting for Shravan. The overall protein content of the dish may be enhanced by the addition of peanuts, ghee, etc.

3. Vegetable Paneer Stir-Fry

Paneer is a delicious and versatile source of protein. The good news is that it is also considered vrat-friendly. You can choose a simple dish like paneer stir-fried with veggies. If you don't want to cook at home, don't worry. Since paneer is often in demand in general, there are high chances you will also find vrat-friendly paneer dishes on food delivery apps.

4. Vrat-Friendly Paneer Curry

Another way to savour paneer is in the form of curries that are specially customised for Sawan vrat. Only specific spices are used to flavour these curries, since others are not allowed while fasting. Rock salt is added to enhance the overall taste.

5. Makhana Dry Fruit Namkeen

If you're looking for a vrat-friendly snack this Sawan, consider a namkeen that combines makhana, dry fruits and nuts. Each component contains vitamins, minerals and protein. Thus, this is a healthy way to satisfy your cravings at odd hours while fasting.

6. Makhana Kheer

Fasting for Sawan 2025, but can't do without a dessert? Dig into a bowl of makhana kheer. Both makhana and milk are good sources of protein, ensuring that this sweet treat will keep you satiated. Top it with dry fruits and nuts.





Looking for other vrat-friendly dishes for Sawan 2025? Check out what nearby restaurants are offering during this period and order some of their dishes home.





