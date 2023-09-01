Janmashtami commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, also known as Krishnashtami or Gokulashtami. Falling on the Ashtami day of Krishna Paksha, this year's Krishna Paksha Ashtami spans from 3:37 p.m. on September 6th to 4:14 p.m. on September 7th. Devotees eagerly anticipate Janmashtami, flocking to temples bedecked with vibrant flowers. They fast until midnight to seek happiness and prosperity. One essential aspect of the celebration is the offerings made to Lord Krishna, including a variety of dishes served as Prasad, with Panjiri holding a special place of honour.





9 Expert Tips for Preparing Perfect Panjiri:

Select Quality Coriander: When preparing Coriander Panjiri, start with whole coriander seeds. Ensure they are meticulously cleaned.





Remove Moisture: For best results, consider exposing the coriander seeds to sunlight to remove any moisture.





Lightly Roast Coriander: When preparing Coriander Panjiri, gently roast the whole coriander seeds in a bit of ghee.





Grind Coarsely: After the coriander has completely cooled, grind it slowly in a mixer to maintain a coarse texture, avoiding a powdery consistency.





Dry Fruits Preparation: Depending on your preference, either coarsely grind or directly incorporate fried dry fruits into the Panjiri.





Add Sugar Candy Powder: For a sweet touch to your Panjiri Prasad, grind sugar candy into a fine powder and mix it with the other ingredients.





Thorough Mixing: Combine all the ingredients by hand to ensure they blend harmoniously.





For Flour-Based Panjiri: If you're making Panjiri with flour, ensure it's roasted until it emits a light aroma and turns golden.





Cool Before Adding Sweetener: The flour requires ample cooling time before adding dry fruits and sweeteners to maintain the desired consistency.





How To Make Panjiri Prasad for Janmashtami:







Begin by heating a tablespoon of desi ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add one cup of whole coriander seeds and roast them until fragrant. Set aside to cool.





In the same pan, heat two tablespoons of ghee. Add almonds, cashews, and makhana. Roast them on low heat, stirring continuously. Afterwards, introduce melon seeds and grated dry coconut, continuing to fry for some time.





Grind the roasted coriander seeds in a mixer grinder. Coarsely grind the dry fruits and transfer everything into a vessel.





Add raisins and the powdered sugar candy to the mixture, ensuring a thorough mix.





Garnish with dry rose petals and basil leaves.





