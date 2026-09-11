As every year, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing. This year, the festival begins on September 14 and will continue until September 25. During these days, devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesha and install them in homes and pandals (temporary marquees), offering prayers with great devotion.





It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha during this auspicious period helps fulfil devotees' wishes. To seek His blessings, Modak, believed to be His favourite sweet, is offered as bhog. Interestingly, the traditional offering consists of 21 Modaks.

Why Are 21 Modaks Offered To Lord Ganesha?

A popular mythological legend explains the significance of offering 21 Modaks to Lord Ganesha.

According to the story, Goddess Anusuya, the wife of Sage Atri, once invited Lord Shiva and his family for a meal. She continued serving food to Lord Ganesha, but His hunger remained unsatisfied. Eventually, when all the food was exhausted, she offered Him a Modak.





As soon as Lord Ganesha ate the Modak, He let out a loud belch, indicating that He was finally satisfied. At the same moment, Lord Shiva is said to have belched 21 times. Since then, it has been believed that offering 21 Modaks to Lord Ganesha can help fulfil one's wishes and bring prosperity and blessings.





Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Prepare These 6 Festive Dishes For Lord Ganesha

What Is Modak?

Modak is one of India's most loved traditional sweets. It features a soft outer covering made from rice flour and a sweet filling of grated coconut and jaggery. The steamed version, known as Ukadiche Modak, is especially popular in Maharashtra and is considered a festive favourite during Ganesh Chaturthi.





While Modaks are traditionally prepared in steamed or fried forms, several delicious variations have become popular over the years. These include Dry Fruit Modak, Mawa Modak, Kesari Modak and Chocolate Modak.





Also Read: Paan, Rose And Ragi In A Modak! Recipes Worth Trying For Ganesh Chaturthi

How To Make Traditional Ukadiche Modak At Home

For The Filling





Heat a little ghee in a pan and add grated coconut and jaggery. Cook on a low flame until the jaggery melts completely. Add cardamom powder, nutmeg and saffron, and mix well. Once the mixture thickens, switch off the heat and allow it to cool.





For The Dough





Bring water, ghee and a pinch of salt to a boil in a deep pan. Gradually add the rice flour and stir continuously to avoid lumps. Cover and cook for 2 to 5 minutes. Once the mixture cools slightly, knead it into a soft and smooth dough.





Shaping The Modaks





Take a small portion of dough and shape it into a ball. Flatten it into a small cup while keeping the edges thin. Use your fingers to make pleats around the edges. Place a spoonful of the coconut-jaggery filling in the centre. Gather all the pleats together at the top and seal them gently to create the traditional modak shape.





Steaming





Heat water in a steamer or kadhai. Grease the steaming plate with a little ghee or line it with a damp muslin cloth. Arrange the modaks on the plate, cover and steam over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Once they turn slightly glossy, they are ready to serve.





Prepare these delicious homemade modaks and offer them as bhog to Bappa this Ganesh Chaturthi. They are sure to add sweetness to your celebrations while keeping a cherished tradition alive.