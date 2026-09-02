Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India's most widely celebrated festivals and marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year, the 10-day festival will be observed from September 14 to September 25. During this auspicious time, devotees bring Lord Ganesha's idol into their homes and worship him with great devotion. Community celebrations and religious rituals are also organised across the country as Bappa is welcomed with joy.





It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha with a pure heart brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune. To seek his blessings, devotees prepare and offer a variety of dishes that are believed to be among his favourites. If you are planning to celebrate the festival at home, here are six delicious recipes you can prepare as bhog for Bappa.





Also Read: Why Makhan Mishri Is Offered To Lord Krishna And How To Make It At Home



Make These 6 Recipes To Enjoy During Ganesh Chaturthi:

1. Ukadiche Modak

Considered Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet, Ukadiche Modak is made with a soft rice flour outer covering and a flavourful coconut-jaggery filling. No Ganesh Chaturthi celebration feels complete without this traditional Maharashtrian delicacy.

2. Coconut Ladoo

Simple, delicious and festive, Coconut Ladoos are prepared using fresh coconut, milk and sugar or jaggery. They are quick to make and are often offered as prasad during the festival.

3. Puran Poli

A popular Maharashtrian sweet flatbread, Puran Poli is stuffed with a sweet mixture of chana dal and jaggery. Its rich flavour and soft texture make it a festive favourite.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Karanji

Also known as Gujiya in some parts of India, Karanji is a crispy, deep-fried pastry filled with coconut, dry fruits and jaggery. It is commonly prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi and other festive occasions.





Also Read: Janmashtami Special: How To Make Dhaniya Panjiri In Just 10 Minutes

5. Sabudana Khichdi

Light, comforting and flavourful, Sabudana Khichdi is made with soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts and mild spices. It is a popular fasting dish enjoyed during religious celebrations.

6. Shrikhand

This creamy Maharashtrian dessert is made with hung curd, sugar and cardamom. Rich, refreshing and delicious, Shrikhand is often served as part of festive meals and bhog offerings.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026!