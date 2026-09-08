The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is set to begin on September 14 this year and will continue until September 25. Also known as Ganesh Utsav, this 10-day festival is celebrated with great devotion across the country. Devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesha and worship him with faith and reverence. During the celebrations, a variety of offerings are prepared for Bappa, with modak being one of his most beloved sweets. While traditional Ukadiche Modak remains a festive favourite, several delicious variations of this sweet have gained popularity over the years. This year, if you want to seek Bappa's blessings, try these unique and flavourful modak recipes at home.





Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Prepare These 6 Festive Dishes For Lord Ganesha

6 Delicious Modak Recipes To Make On Ganesh Chaturthi

1. Kesari Modak

Modak is a popular Maharashtrian delicacy that is especially enjoyed during Ganesh Chaturthi because of Lord Ganesha's love for it. Traditionally, 21 modaks are offered as prasad after the puja. This special version is infused with saffron (kesar), which enhances its aroma, flavour and festive appeal. Click here for recipe

2. Dry Fruits Modak

Dry Fruits Modak is a quick and easy recipe made with the natural sweetness of figs and dates. The ingredients are blended into a smooth mixture and combined with finely chopped dry fruits before being shaped into modaks. It is a nutritious and delicious festive treat. Click here for recipe

3. Pista Modak

This rich and flavourful modak is prepared with pistachios and blanched almonds. Garnished with saffron strands, Pista Modak makes for an indulgent sweet that's perfect for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Click here for recipe

4. Millet Ragi Modak

A wholesome twist on the classic modak, this recipe uses nutrient-rich ragi flour. The flour is roasted in ghee and combined with jaggery and cardamom to create a delicious filling. It is a healthier option that does not compromise on taste. Click here for recipe

5. Paan Gulkand Modak

If you enjoy the refreshing flavour of paan, this modak is a must-try. Made with mawa (khoya), paan leaves and sweet gulkand, it offers a delightful blend of freshness and sweetness. Its unique flavour makes it a standout festive dessert for Ganesh Chaturthi. Click here for recipe

6. Gulab Modak

Gulab Modak is a rich and aromatic sweet prepared with mawa, rose essence and dried rose petals. Soft, creamy and beautifully fragrant, this modak adds a touch of elegance to your festive spread and is sure to impress both guests and family members. Click here for recipe





From traditional favourites to modern twists, these delicious modak recipes are a perfect way to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations sweeter and more special.