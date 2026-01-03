Who can resist the allure of chaat, India's ultimate street food obsession? With winter in full swing, we're craving those tangy, refreshing flavours more than ever. If you're looking to spice up your snack game, look no further than Kolkata-Style Guava Chaat, a delightful medley of sweet, spicy, and sour flavours that's sure to tantalise your taste buds. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. This iconic street food from the City of Joy is ridiculously easy to make at home, and we're sharing the secrets to creating the perfect blend of textures and flavours.

What Makes Kolkata-Style Guava Chaat Unique?

Kolkata-style guava chaat stands out for its bold, tangy flavours and street-style charm. It combines fresh guava cubes with a spicy green chutney, a sprinkle of chaat masala, red chilli powder, and sometimes a dash of black salt. The balance of sweet, sour, and spicy notes makes it a favourite winter snack in the city.





Is Kolkata-Style Guava Chaat Healthy?

Yes, it is a healthy snack when prepared with fresh ingredients. Guavas are rich in vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants, while the chutney adds herbs and spices that aid digestion. However, go easy on the salt and masala if you are watching your sodium intake.

What Variety Of Guavas Are Best For Making Guava Chaat?

Firm, ripe guavas work best for this chaat. They should be sweet but not overly soft, as mushy guavas can make the chaat watery. Pink guavas are often preferred for their vibrant colour and mild sweetness.

Can You Adjust The Spice Level In Guava Chaat?

Absolutely. If you prefer a milder version, reduce the number of green chillies in the chutney and go light on the red chilli powder. For extra heat, add more chillies or a pinch of black pepper. The beauty of guava chaat is that it can be customised to suit your taste.

Can Guava Chaat Be Made Ahead Of Time?

It is best enjoyed fresh because guavas release water when mixed with chutney and spices, which can make the chaat soggy. If you want to prepare ahead, keep the chopped guavas and chutney separate and mix them just before serving.

How To Make Kolkata-Style Guava Chaat | Chaat Recipes

Start by chopping the guavas into small, bite-sized cubes. Blend coriander leaves, ginger, green chillies, mustard seeds, lemon juice, salt and a little water until you get a spicy, slightly coarse chutney. Transfer the chopped guavas to a large jar or container and pour the chutney over them. Sprinkle red chilli powder and chaat masala on top for an extra burst of flavour. Close the lid and shake well so every piece of guava is coated in that tangy, spicy goodness. Serve immediately and enjoy this refreshing treat.

Watch the full video below:

Tips To Make Perfect Guava Chaat At Home

1. Choose Ripe Yet Firm Guavas

Pick guavas that are ripe for sweetness but still firm enough to hold their shape when mixed with chutney and spices. Overripe guavas can turn mushy and spoil the texture.

2. Balance The Flavours

The chutney should have the right mix of tangy, spicy and salty notes. Adjust lemon juice and green chillies according to your taste so the chaat is refreshing without being overpowering.

3. Serve Fresh For Best Taste

Guava chaat tastes best when served immediately after mixing. If left for too long, the guavas release water and the spices lose their punch, making the chaat soggy.





With the right balance of flavours and fresh ingredients, Kolkata-style guava chaat is the perfect combination of health and taste. It is an irresistible winter snack that you will want to make again and again.