India's cities each carry their own flavour. Some are shaped by royal kitchens, others by bustling spice bazaars, and many by the fruits and vegetables that grow in their soil. While a few places are known for their grand monuments or age-old traditions, there is one city whose personality is defined by a single fruit. Here, oranges aren't just sold in markets; they are part of daily life. Their scent fills the mandis, their colour brightens the farms, and their reputation travels far beyond state borders. And if you have ever bitten into a juicy, tangy orange in India, chances are it came from this very place. Curious to know which city this is? Let's explore.

The Orange City Of India - Nagpur

Nagpur, a major city in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, proudly carries the title of the Orange City of India. The city is famous for its orange cultivation, trading and distribution, and plays a central role in supplying oranges to the rest of the country. Its climate, especially the cool winters, along with the region's rich black cotton soil, makes it the perfect place to grow the well-known Nagpur orange. Nagpur's association with oranges is so strong that the city is officially recognised as the Orange City, both in India and internationally.





Why Nagpur Earned The Title

1. A Citrus Legacy Rooted In History

Orange cultivation in Nagpur is believed to be around 200 years old, tracing back to the Bhonsle dynasty. Over time, the "Nagpuri Orange" became widely known for its unmistakable flavour and quality. The combination of rich soil and the region's day-night winter temperature variation creates perfect growing conditions that few other regions can replicate.

2. India's Largest Orange Hub

Nagpur is the country's biggest centre for orange farming, distribution and trading, with supply networks that reach almost every major Indian city. Its mandis, cold-storage facilities and export channels keep the fruit flowing nationwide, earning it the tag "Orange Capital of India."

3. The Famous Nagpur Orange (GI-Tagged)

The Nagpur orange is known for its bright colour, juicy pulp, sweetness and longer shelf life. Its uniqueness earned it a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, ensuring that only oranges grown in this region can officially bear the name "Nagpur Orange."

What Makes Nagpur Oranges Special?

Sweet and tangy flavour that stands out among global citrus varieties

Thin peel and high juice content, perfect for eating fresh or juicing

Vibrant colour that makes them instantly recognisable

Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, a refreshing nutritional boost

A City Shaped By Its Oranges

Nagpur's identity is woven into its orange heritage. From sprawling orchards surrounding the city to bustling markets trading tonnes of fruit each day, the orange economy supports thousands of farmers and traders. It even hosts cultural celebrations like the Nagpur Orange Festival, highlighting the pride and joy the city takes in its citrus crown.





Nagpur's legacy as the Orange City is a beautiful blend of history, agriculture and regional pride. Whether you enjoy them fresh, juiced or turned into desserts, the oranges that make their way from Nagpur to your plate carry a story as rich as their flavour.