Weight Loss: This Low-Calorie High-Protein Roasted Peas (Matar) Chaat May Help You Shed Kilos

These edible pods as a whole are a powerhouse of nutrition.

Stepping on to the healthy bandwagon can be an overwhelming affair, both mentally and physically. In order to keep healthy and fit, it is essential to monitor body weight and keep it maintained. For those looking to shed those extra kilos, it is important to strike a balance between regular workout regime and balanced diet. When it comes to weight loss diet, protein-rich foods could help you go a long way in meeting your weight loss goals. This is primarily because protein has the tendency to induce a feeling of satiety, which helps keep one full for a longer spell. While there's no dearth of protein sources out there, we bring to you a low-calorie and high-protein recipe that is a perfect combination of taste and health. Wondering what it is? We're talking about roasted green peas chaat. Made using green peas (matar) as its prime ingredient, this healthy chaat is high in protein-quotient.





Apart from being rich in protein, these edible pods as a whole are a powerhouse of nutrition. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Peas are rich in vitamin K, manganese, and vitamin C, and are a good source of folate and trace elements. Their insoluble fibre content is good for the gut and also helps to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Since this chaat is devoid of oil content and is completely roasted, it saves you a lot of calories and further facilitates weight loss.

(Also Read: Watch: Pair Your Adrak Wali Chai With This Spicy Green Peas Appetiser)





Here's How You Can Make Weight-Loss-Friendly Green Peas (Matar) Chaat At Home:

Ingredients:





Green Peas - 200 grams

Tomatoes - 1 small, chopped

Onion - 1 small, chopped

Carrot - 1 medium, grated

Green Capsicum - 1 small, chopped

Rock salt - 1 tsp

Lemon juice - 1 tsp





Method:





Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Meanwhile place a parchment paper on a baking tray. Now place the green pea pods over the sheet and bake them in the oven for 5-10 minutes.

Once they have turned all crispy and crunchy, transfer them to a bowl and add all the chopped ingredients to it along with rock salt.

Mix well and drizzle lemon juice over it. Your crunchy and healthy chaat is ready to be served and savoured.





If you were thinking all this while that all chaats are greasy and laden with oil, then this healthy chaat recipe is sure to change your perception. Make this a part of your daily diet and tread through your weight loss journey in an effective manner. Apart from following a healthy and balanced diet, pair it with a regular workout regime and watch out for results.







