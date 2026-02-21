The Telangana Food Safety Department has carried out a statewide enforcement drive targeting cereal and cereal-based products, inspecting units across all 33 districts to check compliance with food safety standards. The special drive was held on February 17 and 18, according to officials. During the two-day operation, teams inspected 122 establishments involved in the manufacturing, storage and sale of cereal products and lifted 270 samples for further analysis. The checks revealed several violations, including misbranded or suspected substandard cereal products, labelling lapses, and poor storage and hygiene conditions at multiple premises. These findings were shared in the Commissioner of Food Safety's X post.





Officials said immediate corrective action was taken on the ground. This included the seizure and discarding of unsafe stock, as well as the issuance of improvement notices and show cause notices to establishments that were found breaching norms.





The department emphasised that the drive is part of a broader push to strengthen food safety across Telangana, especially with cereal products being a staple in most households. Alongside enforcement, officials have also been working on bringing small and unregistered food businesses into formal regulation. Special registration camps held over December and January successfully added around 1,000 previously unregistered vendors to the official system.





The department said the enforcement activity will continue in phases to ensure that manufacturers and retailers adhere strictly to the Food Safety and Standards Act. Officials also urged consumers to stay alert and report any suspicious or mislabelled cereal products in the market.