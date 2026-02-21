Who can say no to South Indian dishes? David Lammy certainly cannot when in India. He has been exploring the local food and culture since his arrival for the AI Summit 2026. Recently, he went on a foodie trail with content creator Sameer Bawa, better known by his digital moniker “spice it up with sam." In a video posted on Instagram, the food vlogger says in a North Indian accent, “He (David Lammy) says he wants to do a taste check. I said, go ahead.”





He then continues, “Hi guys, the Deputy Prime Minister of the UK, David Lammy, was in Delhi for the AI Summit, and I had the pleasure of having a lovely conversation with him over piping hot South Indian breakfast. Sharing a few snippets with you.” After giving David a warm welcome, Sameer asks him about the three things that come to his mind when he thinks of India. In response, the UK Deputy PM mentioned “spice”, “heat” and “flavour”. When the food critic further questioned him about his favourite Indian dish, David replied, “I would like a really beautiful fish curry.”

The two were seen indulging in podis, mini idlis and vadas, along with some filter coffee, at Juggernaut, best known for its authentic South Indian cuisine. While talking about the food, he shares, “Time to grab a vada, glaze it with the tomato chutney, double dip with the coconut chutney and do a taste check. Chunky, soulful and absolutely delicious,” adding, “It was a pleasure to break bread with the DPM of the UK, and he told me that he liked it as much as I did. So good.”





Sameer captioned the post, “Breakfast with UK Deputy Prime Minister in Delhi. Yes, we enjoyed a delicious South Indian meal, and it was an absolute pleasure and privilege meeting and interacting with the Deputy Prime Minister and his team from the UK High Commission in India.” He also tagged the official Instagram handles of David Lammy and the UK in India.

Watch the full post below:

David reposted the video on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Became a food content creator for the morning,” adding, “So fun to see how @spiceitupwithsam (Sameer Bawa) filmed his videos and even got to eat some amazing food.”

Watch his Instagram story below:

He also mentioned, “Thank you for having us.”





Do you love South Indian food too? Let us know in the comments below!