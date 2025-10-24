Weekends deserve comfort food that also brings a bit of fun to the table, and momo fit that mood perfectly. Gurgaon, with its ever-growing love for Asian flavours, is now home to some seriously good momo spots. From classic steamed dumplings to tandoori-style experiments, these kitchens know exactly how to get your cravings right. Here is a list of the top 10 restaurants in Gurgaon to order momo from this weekend - each with its own flavour story that keeps the excitement alive till the last bite.





Top 10 4+ Rated Momo Restaurants In Gurgaon Worth Ordering From:

1. Noshi - Yum Asian Delivery (Rating: 4.3)

Location: Phase IV, Udyog Vihar, Sector 18, Gurgaon

Noshi, meaning "a gift of good fortune", brings Pan-Asian comfort to your doorstep. Known for its handmade dim sums and momos, this delivery kitchen uses premium ingredients with gluten-free options too. Their packaging ensures your order arrives warm and intact, which is half the joy of eating momo at home. Try the signature steamed and fried momo - they strike the right balance between tradition and innovation, making every bite a win.

2. Mamagoto (Rating: 4.2)

Location: DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

Mamagoto's playful, manga-style interiors are as vibrant as its food. The restaurant takes inspiration from Asian street food stalls, serving momo that pack both punch and personality. The open kitchen adds to the fun, letting you watch your food being cooked. Go for the pan-fried momo with Schezwan sauce if you like your weekends a bit fiery.

3. Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen (Rating: 4.3)

Location: Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28





If you are craving that authentic mountain-style momo, Yeti delivers it with heart. Specialising in Tibetan and Nepalese food, Yeti serves juicy, well-seasoned fillings with perfectly thin dough. Their steamed chicken momo paired with tomato-ginger chutney brings a nostalgic touch of the hills, while the fried paneer momo adds crunch to your plate. The rustic decor and soulful aromas tie the experience together beautifully.

4. Berco's (Rating: 4.2)

Location: Golf Course Road, Sector 53





Berco's is one of those classic Indo-Chinese names that never miss the mark. Their steamed and tandoori momo are packed with layered spices and a smoky edge that feels both comforting and bold. What keeps customers coming back is their consistency - you always get perfectly seasoned momo and polite, quick service. Ideal for a family dinner or a quick weekend bite.

5. Koyo - Asian Eatery (Rating: 4.2)

Location: New Palam Vihar





Koyo has mastered the art of turning simple Asian dishes into flavour-packed meals. Their momo are generous in size, bursting with fillings, and paired with their in-house sauces. They also play with Indian-style fusions like cheese and corn momo, a hit among regulars. Add to that an eco-friendly setup and a relaxed vibe - and you have the perfect spot for guilt-free indulgence.

6. Jujube Asian Cookhouse (Rating: 4.2)

Location: Ireo City Central, Gurgaon





Jujube brings freshness to the table - literally. With a farm-to-table focus and minimal seasoning that lets ingredients shine, their momo feel light yet satisfying. The steamed momo served with homemade Szechuan sauce are a crowd favourite. If you like your food balanced rather than heavy, this is your pick. The subtle interiors and warm service seal the deal.





7. TOS - Taste Of Sikkim (Rating: 4.3)

Location: Sushant Lok Phase 1





TOS takes you straight to the hills with every bite. Their momo are made using age-old Sikkimese recipes that focus on clean, fresh flavours. The steamed momo with spicy red chutney are simple yet memorable, and the homely ambience adds warmth to the experience. This is the place that proves sometimes, less really is more.

8. The Masala Story (Rating: 4.3)

Location: DLF Phase IV, Gurgaon





The Masala Story knows how to surprise you. Their momo get a desi makeover, blending Indian masalas into classic fillings. The tangy masala momo are a must-try if you like a strong flavour kick. With its bright interiors and lively energy, it feels like the perfect setting for a casual, flavour-packed meal with friends.

9. Chinese Wok (Rating: 4.0)

Location: Sector 14





For those days when all you want is a no-fuss, satisfying plate of momo, Chinese Wok has you covered. Their menu includes steamed, fried, and tandoori versions, each paired with sauces that range from sweet to spicy. It is a dependable spot when you want a quick fix that does not compromise on taste.

10. Master Shifu (Rating: 4.4)

Location: Sector 49, Gurgaon





Master Shifu brings precision to Pan-Asian dining, both in flavour and presentation. Their extensive momo menu spans chicken, paneer, and corn fillings - all prepared to perfection. What makes them stand out are their handmade sauces that elevate the entire experience. With a sleek, modern setting and friendly service, it is ideal for both dine-in and delivery weekends.





Why Momo Make The Perfect Weekend Comfort Food

There is something about momo that instantly lifts your mood. Maybe it is the way the dough hugs the filling or how that spicy chutney hits just right - either way, they are a complete meal in themselves. Gurgaon's momo scene reflects everything the city stands for: flavour diversity, constant reinvention, and a shared love for good food.

Whether you like them steamed, fried, or tandoori, there is a momo for every kind of foodie here. So this weekend, skip the regular takeout and order a plate (or two) from one of these top Gurgaon kitchens. Because few things make weekends better than a plate of piping hot momo and a good show.