Craving Fried Momos? Here's An Easy Way To Make Them With Minimal Oil

Here's an easy way to make fried momos with minimal oil.

The love for street food is one thing which is truly unparalleled. Street food lovers can't do without some delicious tangy chaat or even a batch of piping hot momos. Although the pandemic may have brought a halt to these guilty street-style indulgences, there's no reason why they cannot be made at home! Fried momos is one such dish which is often found in the small nooks and crannies of Delhi. The dish has a major fan following and, guess what, it can be easily recreated at home with the help of an air fryer.





Momos recipe is something we are all familiar with. Soft, fluffy Maida dough is rolled into thin sheets which is filled with spicy vegetable or meat fillings. However, Fried momos gives a unique and interesting spin to this recipe. Rather than being steamed, the dumplings are fried in oil and then served with fresh and spicy tomato garlic chutney. But why indulge in excessive oil when you can recreate the same recipe with the help of minimal oil and an air fryer?





There are a number of ways momos can be cooked, but this delicious recipe is a must-try.

To recreate fried momos at home, all you need is an air fryer. Once your momo dumplings are prepared, simply pop them in an air fryer and drizzle with some oil. Let the momos roast for about 10-15 minutes at 150 degrees celsius, and your Fried momos are ready!

The crisp, roasted texture of the momos tastes unbelievably delicious. You can pair it with a spicy garlic-tomato chutney or even mayonnaise as per your preference. So, go ahead and indulge yourself in a little evening treat! Click here for the full step-by-step recipe for fried momos.







