Tamil Nadu's food culture is a celebration of spice, aroma, and comfort. The state's cuisine has several iconic dishes that are loved not only within the region but across the country. Chicken plays a starring role across kitchens and street stalls. In some places, it's cooked in rich gravies perfect for slow, leisurely meals. Elsewhere, it's served dry and spicy, meant to be enjoyed quickly as a snack. These delicacies balance intensity with subtlety, featuring freshly ground masalas and local ingredients with flavours that linger. If you love bold, robustly spiced food, here are some of the popular Tamil chicken dishes you must try:

12 Chicken Dishes From Tamil Nadu You Will Love:

1. Chettinad Chicken Curry

This is perhaps Tamil Nadu's most famous chicken dish that is immediately recognised by outsiders. It is known for its deep, fiery flavour and signature spice blend. The gravy combines freshly ground pepper, fennel, and aromatic whole spices with a touch of coconut. Each bite feels layered and satisfying when paired with rice or parotta. This dish is available at many South Indian restaurants, so you can easily get it home via a food delivery app.

2. Kozhi Kuzhambu

A true Tamil home-style favourite, Kozhi Kuzhambu provides comfort in every spoonful. The chicken is simmered in a tangy gravy with roasted spices, creating a balance of heat and subtle sweetness. Its smooth, slightly thick consistency makes it perfect for pouring over steamed rice. The dish stands out for how it turns everyday ingredients into something deeply hearty.

Also Read: A Food Trail Through Coimbatore - What To Eat And Where

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Madras Chicken Curry

South Indian food: There are many types of Tamil chicken curries

This city classic is as bold and lively as Chennai itself. It has a tomato-and-onion base brightened by curry leaves and chillies. This South Indian dish offers a sharp, spicy flavour that leaves a gentle burn on the palate. The gravy is rich yet light enough to pair with parotta or plain rice without feeling heavy.

4. Madurai Chicken Curry

Madurai's version of chicken curry is thick, concentrated, and full of rustic character, since it relies on strong masalas. What makes it memorable is the balance between the dry-fried masala and tender chicken pieces that absorb every bit of flavour. It's a dish that speaks to the city's love for bold, unapologetic food.

5. Erode Pallipalayam Chicken

Originating from the Pallipalayam region near Erode, this treat is known for its simplicity and punch. Made with just shallots, dried red chillies, and curry leaves, this Tamil chicken dish delivers a clean, peppery heat. The chicken is cooked until slightly crisp, allowing the natural flavours to shine through without a heavy gravy.

6. Kozhi Varuval

Kozhi Varuval is the kind of chicken fry that you'll want to eat again and again. The chicken is coated in a thick, spiced masala and then pan-roasted with care. Every bite carries the vibrant pop of curry leaves, garlic, and spices. It's best enjoyed with rice and curry or as a standalone treat when you crave something yummy.





Also Read: 10 Delicious South Indian Mutton Dishes You Must Try

7. Chicken Chukka

This semi-dry preparation is all about rich, concentrated flavours. The chicken is cooked slowly until the masala thickens and clings to each piece. Its deep aroma comes from roasted curry leaves and black pepper. Chicken Chukka is a dish you should savour slowly, letting each mouthful reveal layers of spice and warmth.

8. Chicken Pepper Fry

South Indian food: Chicken pepper fry is a classic delight

A South Indian staple, Chicken Pepper Fry celebrates black pepper in all its glory. The chicken is pan-fried with curry leaves and spices until slightly crisp on the edges. It's amazingly smoky and aromatic! This dish varies slightly across regions in South India, each one equally delicious. The Tamil version is well-known.

9. Tamil-Style Chicken Biryani

Fragrant and full of character, Tamil-style chicken biryani brings together aromatic rice and spiced chicken in perfect harmony. The flavours are distinctly Southern, marked by cinnamon, star anise, and cloves that infuse each grain. It's less oily than other versions but deeply satisfying, offering both richness and comfort. Every spoonful feels like a celebration of Tamil Nadu's love for layered flavours.

10. Chicken Thokku

Thokku is a thick, masala-rich preparation where the chicken is coated in a sauce that's cooked down to perfection. It can be eaten with steamed rice, dosa, or parotta. In a way, it offers the best of a curry and a fry in one dish. Sounds tempting, doesn't it?

11. Chicken 65

South Indian food: Chicken 65 is one of the most popular Tamil chicken dishes

An icon across India, Chicken 65 first gained fame in Tamil Nadu's hotel kitchens. The dish combines crisp, deep-fried chicken with a bold hit of red chilli and curry leaves. Its magic lies in the contrast: crunchy on the outside, juicy inside, and irresistibly spicy. Served as a snack or appetiser, it's a classic crowd-pleaser. Order it online if you want to relish it right away.

12. Chicken Salna

Chicken Salna is a classic pairing for Tamil Nadu's flaky parottas. The thin, spicy gravy seeps into the flatbread, creating a delicious mix of flavours and textures. Light yet full of depth, it is a combo you will keep returning to. You can also pair it with biryani or plain rice, of course.





Click here to explore other iconic Tamil dishes.

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.