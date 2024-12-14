Momos are the ultimate snack fix. Whether you like them steamed, tandoori, pan-fried, or fried, they hit the spot every single time. They have totally won our hearts, and honestly, we can't get enough. Pair them with creamy mayo or fiery chutneys, and it's a whole vibe. With the weekend right around the corner, why not treat yourself to something extra delicious? Forget the usual paneer or chicken momos - we are talking about momos dunked in a bold, chilli garlic sauce. And guess what? Instagram page @picklesandwine has the recipe that'll have you drooling.

Why Chilli Garlic Momos Are A Total Game-Changer

Chilli garlic momos are not your regular dumplings. They're next-level amazing, and you can make them with both veg and non-veg fillings. Here's why you've got to try them:

1. Super Easy To Make

Think making momos is complicated? Nope! With this recipe, you'll have them ready in just 15-20 minutes.

2. Bursting With Flavours

These momos are packed with sweet, spicy, and tangy goodness that'll make every bite a party in your mouth.

3. Perfect Party Snack

Need a snack to wow your guests? Chilli garlic momos are the answer. They're so good that everyone will ask you for the recipe.

Pro Tips For Crispy, Perfectly Cooked Chilli Garlic Momos:

These momos are pan-fried to golden perfection, but the trick is in the technique. Want them just right? Here's how:

Keep the flame on low-medium for even cooking.

Wait until they turn that perfect golden brown shade.

Don't overcrowd the pan; give your momos space to shine.

How To Make Chilli Garlic Momos At Home

Making chilli garlic momos is easier than you think! You'll need just a few ingredients and less than 15 minutes. Here's the breakdown:

Heat some oil in a pan and place the momos in it.

Once they're golden at the bottom, add a splash of water and cover with a lid to steam.

After a few minutes, uncover and turn off the flame.

For the sauce, heat oil in another pan and add garlic, green chillies, schezwan chutney, soy sauce, red chilli sauce, vinegar, ketchup, and salt. Cook for a minute or two.

Toss in the pan-fried momos, mix well, and garnish with sesame seeds and spring onion greens.

Serve them hot, and watch them disappear!

Feeling hungry already? This is your sign to give this recipe a shot and make your weekend extra tasty! For more momo inspiration, click here.