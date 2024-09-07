A happy weekend cannot be complete without a plate of chhole bhature, especially if you are in Delhi. The capital city is known for several street food dishes, one of the most popular being a heavy Punjabi breakfast or brunch meal -- chhole bhature. If you are in search of great places to enjoy chhole bhature in North Delhi, look no further. Here are some of the best chhole bhature gems in the city for you to enjoy soft and fluffy bhaturas with yummy chhole, chutney and achaar. Enjoy!

Here Are 5 Of The Best Chhole Bhature Spots In North Delhi:

1. Sitaram Diwan Chand, Pitampura

Established in Paharganj in 1955, Sitaram Diwan Chand opened their Pitampura branch in 2008. This place is known for its soft and flattened bhaturas that are prepared a little in advance and heated before serving. The chhole are not too spicy and the gravy is thick. You can also buy their ready-to-eat chhole bhature from leading retail chains across Delhi/NCR and through Amazon online.

Address: Shop No.2, Hospital, DDA Market, Near Muni Maya Ram Jain Marg, MD Block, Pitampura, Delhi

Cost of one plate: 140

2. Shri Ram Corner Chhole Bhature, Shalimar Bagh

Located close to a branch of Union Bank of India in BQ Market, this chhole bhature place is buzzing with customers, many of whom step out of the bank and are attracted by the delicious aroma of the yummy chhole bhature combo. Try to visit this shop early as the food might finish soon during lunch hours if there are too many customers, which is often the case.

Address: Shop No:3, BQ Market Opp BW Block, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi

Cost of one plate: 140

3. Chacha Di Hatti, Model Town 2

Chacha Di Hatti serves one of the best chhole bhature in Delhi. The bhaturas are soft as well as crisp, served with delicious chhole topped with onions and green chillies. All spices are on point and the dish does not contain any excessive oil. Make sure you go before 2 pm as there is heavy demand and the shop may close for the day if you come in late.

Address: F Block, Near Mother Dairy, Ramlila Ground, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Cost: 80 (aloo bhatura), 110 (paneer bhatura)

4. Shree Gopal Ji Chole Bhature, Rohini

If you are in Rohini, Shree Gopal Ji Chole Bhature is your place or enjoy soft and fluffy bathuras served with thick and indulgent Chhole. You can pair your meal with boondi raita or sweet lassi. You might need to clear your afternoon for a nap after enjoying this indulgent brunch.

Address: Flat no 148, Pocket 7, Sector 2, Rohini, Delhi

Cost of one plate: 150

5. Om Di Hatti, Kamla Nagar

Enjoy spicy and mouth-watering chhole served with deep-fried bhaturas at this popular shop in Kamla Nagar. Enjoy the chhole bhature with chilled lassi and finish your meal with a gulab jamun. You can also order chhole somosa and chhole kachori.

Address: Near Shakti Nagar Red Light, GT Rd, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Cost of one plate: 125

Next time you crave chhole bhature and are in North Delhi, these spots are sure to satisfy your cravings.